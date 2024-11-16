Flyers

Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: First of Five

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: First of Five

An unlikely win on the road in Ottawa has set the stage for a long stretch at home. The Flyers will play their next five games on home ice as the season rapidly approaches the quarter-mark.

The first of those five games comes on Saturday night, as the Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Travis Konecny 17 9 10 19 Tage Thompson 16 11 7 18
Matvei Michkov 15 6 7 13 Alex Tuch 17 5 11 16
Travis Sanheim 17 4 5 9 JJ Peterka 15 7 8 15
Owen Tippett 17 3 6 9 Rasmus Dahlin 17 4 10 14
Bobby Brink 14 3 5 8 Owen Power 17 3 10 13

Flyers Sabres Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim has played four straight games with over 28 minutes of ice time, and it’s leading to some positive results. Sanheim had a three-point game in Ottawa after picking up just one assist in his previous seven games.

Rasmus Dahlin enters the game on a five-game points streak. Dahlin had a goal in his last game against St. Louis on Thursday, his third goal in the last four games. Dahlin has 12 points in his last nine games.

Flyers Sabres Goalie Matchup

Ivan Fedotov gets the start for the Flyers. Fedotov picked up his second straight win on Thursday, making 33 saves on 37 shots and helping to keep the Flyers in the game.

Devon Levi gets the start for the Sabres. Levi made 24 saves on 27 shots in a win over St. Louis in his last start on Thursday, snapping a personal three-game losing streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Sabres Lines

Sabres Scratches: Tage Thompson (injury), Jordan Greenway (injury), Mattias Samuelsson (injury), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (injury), Henri Jokiharju (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: All indications are that Sean Couturier will return to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with an injury. If he’s able to play, Morgan Frost will come out of the lineup. No other changes are expected.
  • Sabres: Jordan Greenway will be out for Saturday’s game. Jiri Kulich comes into the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (18.5% – 20th), Sabres (17.3% – 22nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (87.9% – 3rd), Sabres (76.8% – 24th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres 
    • April 5, 2024 – Sabres 4, Flyers 2 (at BUF)
    • Nov. 3, 2024 – Flyers 5, Sabres 1 (at BUF)
    • Nov. 1, 2024 – Sabres 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Joel Farabee: 17 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 P
    • Sean Couturier: 30 GP, 7 G, 17 A, 24 P
    • Travis Konecny: 25 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 P
    • Owen Tippett: 9 GP, 5 G, 1 A, 6 P
    • Ivan Fedotov: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.31 GAA, .790 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Erik Johnson plays in his 1,000th NHL game tonight.
    • Travis Sanheim plays in his 515th game as a Flyer, moving past Brad Marsh for 12th all-time in games played for Flyers defensemen.
    • Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov’s OT Winner Caps Flyers Comeback Win

Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov’s OT Winner Caps Flyers Comeback Win

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 14 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Quick Trip North
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Quick Trip North
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 14 2024
News
Details Released on the Xfinity Live! Expansion
Details Released on the Xfinity Live! Expansion
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Nov 15 2024
Flyers
Time Slipping Away from Flyers’ Frost
Time Slipping Away from Flyers’ Frost
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Nov 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov, Konecny Help Flyers to Shootout Win Over Sharks
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov, Konecny Help Flyers to Shootout Win Over Sharks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 11 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Michkov Returns
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Michkov Returns
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 11 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #229 – Development 101
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #229 – Development 101
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 10 2024
Go to top button