Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: Hart Broken

Just 10 minutes in to the finale of a four-game homestand, the Flyers watched as their starting goaltender exited the game with an injury. Carter Hart was announced as day-to-day with a mid-body injury on Friday morning, but there is reason to believe that this could be a lingering injury for some time.

As they enter into the second half of a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres, the Flyers are hoping for a better result this time around. After out-shooting the Sabres, 40-15, in Wednesday’s game and taking a 5-2 loss, the belief remains that continuing the process will eventually yield the desired results.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Travis Konecny 10 8 3 11 Jeff Skinner 10 5 5 10
Travis Sanheim 10 1 9 10 Tage Thompson 10 5 4 9
Cam Atkinson 10 6 3 9 Casey Mittelstadt 10 3 6 9
Sean Couturier 10 2 6 8 Rasmus Dahlin 10 2 7 9
Joel Farabee 10 5 2 7 Dylan Cozens 10 3 4 7

Flyers Sabres Players to Watch

Cam Atkinson scored his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday to continue his hot start to the season. He has goals in three of the last five games.

Tage Thompson enters Friday’s game on a hot streak. He has eight points in the last four games, including a pair of three-point games. One of the three-point nights came on Wednesday in Philadelphia, where Thompson had a goal and two assists.

Flyers Sabres Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. With Hart out with injury, expect Ersson to get a bulk of the appearances moving forward. It’s been a struggle this season for Ersson. He allowed two goals on nine shots in relief of Hart on Wednesday. In his prior two starts, he allowed 12 goals on 50 shots.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for the Sabres. Luukkonen was outstanding in Wednesday’s game against the Flyers, making 38 saves on 40 shots in the win.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Sean Couturier (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury)

Sabres Lines

Sabres Scratches: Zach Benson (injury), Eric Comrie (injury), Jack Quinn (injury), Tyson Jost (healthy), Victor Olofsson (healthy), Jacob Bryson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: After suffering an injury on Wednesday, Hart is listed as day-to-day. Sean Couturier is also out of the lineup on Friday night and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Ryan Poehling will slot back into the lineup.
  • Sabres: Lukas Rousek was called up and will play on the third line. Connor Clifton also returns from a two-game suspension. Tyson Jost and Jacob Bryson come out of the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.4% – 28th), Sabres (10.0% – 29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (77.8% – 16th), Sabres (90.0% – 5th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • Nov. 1, 2023: Sabres 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Sean Couturier: 30 GP, 7 G, 17 A, 24 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 21 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 P
    • Travis Konecny: 23 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 22 GP, 2 G, 13 A, 15 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 1.10 GAA, .946 SV%
    • Cal Petersen: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.97 GAA, .939 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

