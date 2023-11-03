Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: Hart Broken

Just 10 minutes in to the finale of a four-game homestand, the Flyers watched as their starting goaltender exited the game with an injury. Carter Hart was announced as day-to-day with a mid-body injury on Friday morning, but there is reason to believe that this could be a lingering injury for some time.
As they enter into the second half of a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres, the Flyers are hoping for a better result this time around. After out-shooting the Sabres, 40-15, in Wednesday’s game and taking a 5-2 loss, the belief remains that continuing the process will eventually yield the desired results.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Cam Atkinson scored his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday to continue his hot start to the season. He has goals in three of the last five games.
Tage Thompson enters Friday’s game on a hot streak. He has eight points in the last four games, including a pair of three-point games. One of the three-point nights came on Wednesday in Philadelphia, where Thompson had a goal and two assists.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. With Hart out with injury, expect Ersson to get a bulk of the appearances moving forward. It’s been a struggle this season for Ersson. He allowed two goals on nine shots in relief of Hart on Wednesday. In his prior two starts, he allowed 12 goals on 50 shots.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for the Sabres. Luukkonen was outstanding in Wednesday’s game against the Flyers, making 38 saves on 40 shots in the win.
Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Sean Couturier (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury)
Sabres Scratches: Zach Benson (injury), Eric Comrie (injury), Jack Quinn (injury), Tyson Jost (healthy), Victor Olofsson (healthy), Jacob Bryson (healthy)