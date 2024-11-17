Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Roll to Win Over Sabres

From the start of Saturday’s game, it was clear the Flyers were not repeating Thursday’s performance. Despite a win in Ottawa, the Flyers had been outplayed for a majority of the game. On Saturday, they were the ones taking it to the Buffalo Sabres.

Two goals in the first and two more in the second paced the Flyers to a convincing 5-2 win over the Sabres at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

The Flyers opened the scoring on the power play at 13:57. Tyson Foerster put home a rebound out of a scramble in front to make it 1-0 on his third goal of the season.

Just over two minutes later, the Flyers extended the lead as Travis Sanheim fired a one-timer past Devon Levi to make it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-8 Flyers.

The Flyers kept the scoring going in the second period. Just 2:08 in, a bounce went the Flyers way to extend the lead to three. Egor Zamula‘s shot from the point deflected off the stick of Zach Benson and bounced past Levi to make it 3-0.

Late in the period, a 4-on-4 produced a 2-on-0 chance for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov led the rush, setting up Travis Konecny for his 10th goal of the season at 17:07.

Through two periods, shots were 24-19 Flyers.

Buffalo got on the board with a power-play goal midway through the third. Rasmus Dahlin unleashed a one-timer from the point that deflected and beat Ivan Fedotov to make it 4-1.

With 1:05 to play, Buffalo cut the lead to two, as Ryan McLeod cleaned up a loose puck behind Fedotov. Konecny scored his second of the game into an empty net in the final minute.

Fedotov made 23 saves on 25 shots in the win. Levi made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

Konecny had two goals and an assist. Four oth Flyers finished with two points each: Michkov, Sanheim, Zamula, and Anthony Richard.

The Flyers continue the homestand on Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Sabres 0 0 2 2 Flyers 2 2 1 5

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Tyson Foerster (3) PP (Anthony Richard, Joel Farabee) 13:57

PHI Travis Sanheim (5) (Egor Zamula, Travis Konecny) 16:01

2nd Period

PHI Zamula (1) (Richard, Matvei Michkov) 2:08

PHI Konecny (10) (Michkov, Sanheim) 17:07

3rd Period

BUF Rasmus Dahlin (5) PP (Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker) 10:06

BUF Ryan McLeod (6) (JJ Peterka, Dahlin) 18:55

PHI Konecny (11) EN (Sean Couturier) 19:42

Game Statistics