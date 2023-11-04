Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Roll to Win Over Sabres

In 60 minutes on Wednesday night, the Flyers took 40 shots on the Buffalo net and only had two goals to show for it. Their first two shots of Friday’s rematch against the Sabres found the net.
The Flyers followed up the result on Wednesday with a convincing 5-1 win over the Sabres on Friday night.
The Flyers took just 63 seconds to open the scoring. Scott Laughton scored his first goal of the season off a nice passing play to make it 1-0.
Just 28 seconds later, the Flyers extended the lead. Louie Belpedio was in the right place at the right time to get the puck off the stick of Henri Jokiharju and score for his first NHL goal at 1:31.
With just over five minutes remaining in the period, Travis Konecny got a breakaway and scored his ninth goal of the season to make it 3-0.
Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 9-4 lead in shots.
The Sabres made a push in the second period, out-shooting the Flyers, 12-6, but Sam Ersson stood tall to keep Buffalo off the board.
The Flyers got the lone goal of the second period at 14:35, as Garnet Hathaway finished at the side of the net for his second goal of the season.
Through two periods, shots were 16-15 Buffalo.
The Sabres finally got on the board at 2:24 of the third. Jokiharju capitalized off a turnover to make it 4-1.
The Flyers answered back at 11:28, as Joel Farabee made a nice defensive and set up Bobby Brink on a breakaway. Brink scored his third goal of the season to make it a 5-1 game.
Ersson finished the game with 21 saves on 22 shots in the win. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves on 19 shots.
Brink and Farabee each had two points in the win.
The Flyers get right back on the ice on Saturday night at home, taking on the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m.