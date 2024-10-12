Flyers

Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Thrown Into the Fire

The Flyers had to wait three days from the start of the 2024-25 NHL season to play their first game. For their second game, they get immediately thrown into a back-to-back.

After defeating the Vancouver Canucks, 3-2, in a shootout on Friday night, the Flyers are right back on the ice on Saturday night to take on the Calgary Flames.

Game time is at 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Calgary Flames GP G A P
Cam York 1 1 0 1 Martin Pospisil 1 1 1 2
Tyson Foerster 1 1 0 1 Anthony Mantha 1 1 1 2
Garnet Hathaway 2 0 1 1 Connor Zary 1 1 1 2
Joel Farabee 1 0 1 1 Rasmus Andersson 1 1 1 2
Ryan Poehling 1 0 1 1 Nazem Kadri 1 0 2 2

Flyers Flames Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster opened the scoring for the Flyers on the power play on Friday, a much faster start to his scoring than a season ago.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored to give the Flames the lead in their comeback efforts against the Canucks on Wednesday. Huberdeau’s goal did not hold up as the game-winner, but it was a strong start to the season for the Flames veteran.

Flyers Flames Goalie Matchup

Ivan Fedotov is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Fedotov enters the 2024-25 season as the backup and a chance to show his abilities well beyond the late audition last season.

Dustin Wolf gets the start for Calgary. Wolf makes his season debut after making 17 appearances last season with a 7-7-1 record. He closed the 2023-24 season on a four-game winning streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Noah Cates (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Flames Lines

Flames Scratches: Yegor Sharangovich (injury), Kevin Rooney (injury), Matt Coronato (healthy), Joel Hanley (healthy), Tyson Barrie (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Seeler remains out due to injury. Emil Andrae was called up from Lehigh Valley with Seeler going on IR, and could be inserted into the lineup. The Flyers did hold a limited morning skate with Andrae on the ice along with Seeler, Nick Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, and Ivan Fedotov. That could indicate that Luchanko comes out of the lineup for Noah Cates.
  • Flames: Justin Kirkland was called up for the injured Kevin Rooney and is expected to play in his place.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (25.0% – T-12th), Flames (33.3% – T-5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (100% – T-1st), Flames (50.0% – T-25th)
  • Recent History vs. Flames 
    • Jan. 6, 2024 – Flyers 3, Flames 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 31, 2023 – Flames 4, Flyers 3 (at CGY)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
    • Sean Couturier: 18 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Scott Laughton: 13 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 3.07 GAA, .910 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs two points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
