Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Gets 1st NHL Point in Flyers Loss to Flames

It took until the final three minutes of his second NHL game for Matvei Michkov to get on the board with his first NHL point. It was an assist on a power-play goal by Travis Konecny that came too little, too late for the Flyers.

The wheels fell off late in the third, as the Calgary Flames used two quick goals to put the game away in a 6-3 Flyers loss on Saturday night.

Despite holding an 19-9 lead in shots through 20 minutes, the Flyers faced a 2-0 deficit after the first period. At 5:37, a fortunate bounce put the Flames on the board. Martin Pospisil made a centering pass from behind the net that deflected off the shoulder of Jonathan Huberdeau and into the net to make it 1-0.

On a 4-on-3 power play at 7:43, Mackenzie Weegar extended the lead to two with a one-timer from the high slot that beat Ivan Fedotov.

The Flyers got on the board at the 7:05 mark of the second period. On the penalty kill, Erik Johnson started a two-on-one between Scott Laughton and Konecny. Konecny fed a pass to Laughton, who returned the feed to Konecny for the goal, making it a 2-1 game.

At 14:41, the Flames got the goal back on a two-man advantage. Nazem Kadri was alone in front to put home a shot from the slot to make it a 3-1 game.

The Flyers answered back before the end of the period. Joel Farabee finished off a nice centering pass from Bobby Brink to cut the lead back to one at 18:11.

Through two periods, shots were 31-16 Flyers.

The Flyers spent most of the third period searching for the equalizer, but saw their chance to get the game tied slip away in the final six minutes of the third.

A two-on-one allowed Mikael Backlund to score and extend the lead to two with 5:14 remaining. Just 48 seconds later, Huberdeau added another on a rebound to make it 5-2.

The Flyers got a late power-play goal with 2:49 left, as Konecny buried a feed from Michkov to make it 5-3. It was Konecny’s second goal of the night and gave Michkov his first NHL point. Kadri iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:44 remaining.

Fedotov made 27 saves on 32 shots in the loss. Dustin Wolf made 37 saves on 40 shots in the win.

Huberdeau had a four-point night. Andrei Kuzmenko had three assists. Kadri, Pospisil, and Weegar had two points each.

The Flyers get back in action on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 2 1 3
Flames 2 1 3 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • CGY Jonathan Huberdeau (2) (Martin Pospisil, Anthony Mantha) 5:37
  • CGY Mackenzie Weegar (2) PP (Huberdeau, Andrei Kuzmenko) 7:43

2nd Period

  • PHI Travis Konecny (1) SH (Scott Laughton, Erik Johnson) 7:05
  • CGY Nazem Kadri (1) PP (Kuzmenko, Huberdeau) 14:41
  • PHI Joel Farabee (1) (Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier) 18:11

3rd Period

  • CGY Mikael Backlund (1) (Blake Coleman, Connor Zary) 14:46
  • CGY Huberdeau (3) (Pospisil, Jake Bean) 15:34
  • PHI Konecny (2) PP (Matvei Michkov, Morgan Frost) 17:11
  • CGY Kadri (2) EN (Kuzmenko, Weegar) 18:16

Game Statistics

Flyers Flames
Shots 40 32
Power Play 1/4 2/5
Hits 27 27
Faceoff % 54.5% 45.5%
Giveaways 12 22
Takeaways 3 5
Blocked Shots 17 15
Penalty Minutes 27 15
Kevin Durso
