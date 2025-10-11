Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Early Season Storm

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers opened the 2025-26 season on Thursday night by taking on the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. They’ll see them again on Monday for the home opener, followed by two more home games against playoff teams from the Western Conference.

But in between, they get one more game on the road, and it’s against another tough opponent. The Carolina Hurricanes await as the early-season storm of challenging opponents continues.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Noah Cates scored the lone goal of the game for the Flyers on Thursday and his line was easily the most noticeable and dominant for the Orange and Black. Cates getting a goal in the first game of the season is already a good sign for potential offensive growth, especially after setting a career high with 16 goals last season.

Seth Jarvis is also looking to improve upon some career numbers. He came one short of matching his career-high in goals last season with 32 and tied a career-high with 67 points. He got off to a hot start with two goals in Carolina’s opener on Thursday.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson makes his season debut after a 2024-25 season with a 22-17-5 record and a 3.14 GAA.

Frederik Andersen gets the start for the Hurricanes. Andersen made 19 saves on 22 shots in the opener on Thursday to pick up a win over the Devils.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko come into the lineup. Rodrigo Abols and Nick Deslauriers are out as healthy scratches.

and come into the lineup. and are out as healthy scratches. Hurricanes: No changes to the Hurricanes lineup from their opening night win.

Where to Watch