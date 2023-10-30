Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Storm Brewing

The Flyers opened the current four-game homestand with a win over the Minnesota Wild to bring their season record to 4-2-1. A loss on Saturday where the team allowed seven goals to the Anaheim Ducks showed that there could be signs of mistakes catching up to the team. Perhaps a storm is starting to brew with the month of November nearly upon us.
That brings us to Monday’s opponent. The Carolina Hurricanes started the season off a bit slow, but have rebounded to win their last two games as they enter Philadelphia.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Travis Konecny remained hot despite the loss on Saturday with two more goals, bringing his season total to eight in eight games.
Sebastian Aho only has one goal on the season, but comes in to face a Flyers team that he’s had success against in the past. In his career, Aho has 13 goals and 26 points in 25 games against the Flyers.
Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers. Hart made 26 saves on 28 shots in Thursday’s win against Minnesota, bringing his record to 4-2-0 on the season.
Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Andersen’s last start came on Thursday night, making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win over Seattle.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Ryan Poehling (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Hurricanes Scratches: Brett Pesce (injury), Ryan Suzuki (injury), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Brendan Lemieux (healthy)