Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Storm Brewing

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Storm Brewing

The Flyers opened the current four-game homestand with a win over the Minnesota Wild to bring their season record to 4-2-1. A loss on Saturday where the team allowed seven goals to the Anaheim Ducks showed that there could be signs of mistakes catching up to the team. Perhaps a storm is starting to brew with the month of November nearly upon us.

That brings us to Monday’s opponent. The Carolina Hurricanes started the season off a bit slow, but have rebounded to win their last two games as they enter Philadelphia.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Travis Konecny 8 8 3 11 Seth Jarvis 9 4 5 9
Cam Atkinson 8 5 3 8 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 9 4 5 9
Travis Sanheim 8 1 7 8 Martin Necas 9 4 5 9
Sean Couturier 8 2 5 7 Teuvo Teravainen 9 7 1 8
Joel Farabee 8 4 2 6 Jaccob Slavin 9 3 4 7

Flyers Hurricanes Players to Watch

Travis Konecny remained hot despite the loss on Saturday with two more goals, bringing his season total to eight in eight games.

Sebastian Aho only has one goal on the season, but comes in to face a Flyers team that he’s had success against in the past. In his career, Aho has 13 goals and 26 points in 25 games against the Flyers.

Flyers Hurricanes Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers. Hart made 26 saves on 28 shots in Thursday’s win against Minnesota, bringing his record to 4-2-0 on the season.

Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Andersen’s last start came on Thursday night, making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win over Seattle.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Ryan Poehling (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Hurricanes Lines

Hurricanes Scratches: Brett Pesce (injury), Ryan Suzuki (injury), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Brendan Lemieux (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Morgan Frost makes his return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for six straight games. Ryan Poehling comes out of the lineup. No other changes are being made.
  • Hurricanes: No changes are expected to the Hurricanes lineup from last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (14.8% – 20th), Hurricanes (23.1% – 10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.2% – 15th), Hurricanes (71.4% – 29th)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • March 18, 2023: Hurricanes 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • March 9, 2023: Hurricanes 1, Flyers 0 (at CAR)
    • Dec. 23, 2022: Hurricanes 6, Flyers 5 (at CAR)
    • Oct. 29, 2022: Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Sean Couturier: 39 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 40 GP, 11 G, 14 A, 25 P
    • Travis Konecny: 23 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
    • Scott Laughton: 23 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 3-4-1, 3.19 GAA, .905 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Carter Hart will make his 200th NHL start tonight.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
