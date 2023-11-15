Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Coming in Waves

With three days off between their last game in California and their next game on Wednesday night, the Flyers were able to make a quick stop at home and get in a practice before hitting the road again. The final destination of this four-game road trip is Carolina, to take on the Hurricanes.
As the Flyers face off against the Hurricanes, there are more pieces coming back into place in the lineup. The goaltender who was expected to return over the weekend, but sat out with illness, should be good to go. Two defenseman who have missed extensive time were back on the ice at practice with sights set on potentially playing this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes continue to heat up. Their win in Philadelphia on Oct. 30 was their third straight. Since then, they have a 3-1-1 record in their previous five games, improving to 6-1-1 in their last eight games going back to Oct. 26.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
After going four straight games without a point, Owen Tippett had a pair of multi-point games over the weekend, including a two-goal game in Anaheim. He also scored a goal in the team’s last meeting against Carolina on Oct. 30.
Sebastian Aho scored just one goal in his first eight games of the season, but has three in the last four games to go along with three assists in that time.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was slated to start both on Friday and Saturday, but missed both nights due to illness. He last played on Nov. 1, when he suffered a mid-body injury in the first period and had to leave the game.
Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to get the start for the Hurricanes. Kochetkov got his first win of the season in his last start, making 22 saves in a shutout win over the Lightning on Saturday. This will be his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season.
Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy)
Hurricanes Scratches: Frederik Andersen (injury), Jalen Chatfield (healthy), Brendan Lemieux (healthy)