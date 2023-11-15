Flyers

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Coming in Waves

With three days off between their last game in California and their next game on Wednesday night, the Flyers were able to make a quick stop at home and get in a practice before hitting the road again. The final destination of this four-game road trip is Carolina, to take on the Hurricanes.

As the Flyers face off against the Hurricanes, there are more pieces coming back into place in the lineup. The goaltender who was expected to return over the weekend, but sat out with illness, should be good to go. Two defenseman who have missed extensive time were back on the ice at practice with sights set on potentially playing this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes continue to heat up. Their win in Philadelphia on Oct. 30 was their third straight. Since then, they have a 3-1-1 record in their previous five games, improving to 6-1-1 in their last eight games going back to Oct. 26.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 15 2 12 14 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 15 6 7 13
Travis Konecny 15 9 4 13 Sebastian Aho 12 4 9 13
Cam Atkinson 15 8 4 12 Martin Necas 15 5 7 12
Joel Farabee 15 6 6 12 Brady Skjei 15 2 10 12
Owen Tippett 15 5 5 10 Teuvo Teravainen 15 9 1 10

Flyers Hurricanes Players to Watch

After going four straight games without a point, Owen Tippett had a pair of multi-point games over the weekend, including a two-goal game in Anaheim. He also scored a goal in the team’s last meeting against Carolina on Oct. 30.

Sebastian Aho scored just one goal in his first eight games of the season, but has three in the last four games to go along with three assists in that time.

Flyers Hurricanes Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was slated to start both on Friday and Saturday, but missed both nights due to illness. He last played on Nov. 1, when he suffered a mid-body injury in the first period and had to leave the game.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to get the start for the Hurricanes. Kochetkov got his first win of the season in his last start, making 22 saves in a shutout win over the Lightning on Saturday. This will be his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy)

Hurricanes Lines

Hurricanes Scratches: Frederik Andersen (injury), Jalen Chatfield (healthy), Brendan Lemieux (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: In addition to Hart’s return, the team sent down Cal Petersen and Victor Mete to Lehigh Valley. Both Marc Staal and Rasmus Ristolainen skated in non-contact jerseys at Tuesday’s practice. Both could potentially return to action in the next few games. Egor Zamula also makes his return to the lineup. Bobby Brink remains a healthy scratch.
  • Hurricanes: Brent Burns was not at the morning skate for Carolina, but is expected to play. No lineup changes are anticipated.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (7.7% – 31st), Hurricanes (25.5% – 9th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.2% – 15th), Hurricanes (78.2% – 18th)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • Oct. 30, 2023: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Sean Couturier: 40 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 41 GP, 11 G, 14 A, 25 P
    • Travis Konecny: 24 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
    • Scott Laughton: 24 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart: 9 GP, 3-5-1, 3.17 GAA, .906 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Owen Tippett needs one point to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

