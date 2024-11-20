Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Weather the Storm

As the results have gotten better on the ice for the Flyers, there have been plenty of Flyers being kept off the ice due to injury. For a brief period on Monday night, the team had Egor Zamula, Tyson Foerster, and Joel Farabee all leave the game, and leaving the Flyers with just 10 forwards and five defensemen.

Foerster and Farabee were able to return to the game, and Zamula is expected to be good to go when the Flyers get back on the ice on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P Travis Konecny 19 11 12 23 Martin Necas 17 11 19 30 Matvei Michkov 17 6 9 15 Andrei Svechnikov 17 6 10 16 Travis Sanheim 19 5 7 12 Sebastian Aho 17 4 11 15 Owen Tippett 19 4 6 10 Shayne Gostisbehere 17 4 9 13 Bobby Brink 16 3 6 9 Eric Robinson 17 5 7 12

Tyson Foerster has scored in back-to-back games. Now up to four goals on the season and playing better of late, Foerster returning to his rookie form can only help the Flyers going forward.

Martin Necas has remained hot all season. The forward is up to 11 goals and 30 points this season, following a four-point game on Sunday against St. Louis. Necas had two points, including the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation, against the Flyers on Nov. 5.

Ivan Fedotov gets the start for the Flyers. Fedotov has won three straight starts, his last win coming on Saturday against Buffalo where he made 23 saves on 25 shots.

Pyotr Kochetkov gets the start for the Hurricanes. Kochetkov is 9-2-0 on the season in 11 starts, including making 29 saves on 30 shots in his last start against St. Louis on Sunday

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Emil Andrae (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Hurricanes Scratches: Seth Jarvis (injury), Frederik Andersen (injury), Ty Smith (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: The Flyers had an optional morning skate. Injured defensemen Cam York , Jamie Drysdale , and Emil Andrae all participated, but remain out and day-to-day.

The Flyers had an optional morning skate. Injured defensemen , , and all participated, but remain out and day-to-day. Hurricanes: The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. No changes are expected to the lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (17.7% – 19th), Hurricanes (23.7% – T-8th)

Flyers (17.7% – 19th), Hurricanes (23.7% – T-8th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.4% – 4th), Hurricanes (85.0% – 5th)

Flyers (86.4% – 4th), Hurricanes (85.0% – 5th) Recent History vs. Hurricanes Nov. 5, 2024 – Hurricanes 6, Flyers 4 (at CAR)

Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes Travis Konecny: 22 GP, 12 G, 10 A, 22 P Sean Couturier: 43 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P Owen Tippett: 17 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Aleksei Kolosov: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 5.09 GAA, .853 SV%

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch