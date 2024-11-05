Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Three for the Road

Having spent four of the last five games on home ice, and picking up three wins in the process, the Flyers are back on the road to continue the November schedule with their first extended road trip since opening the season with four games through Western Canada. A trip that will hit three Southern cities, all featuring teams with lofty goals for the season, is what the 4-7-1 Flyers face.

The first opponent is the Carolina Hurricanes, who are on a six-game winning streak, and present an immediate test for the Flyers.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P Travis Konecny 12 5 5 10 Martin Necas 10 6 12 18 Matvei Michkov 12 4 5 9 Andrei Svechnikov 10 5 6 11 Sean Couturier 12 3 3 6 Shayne Gostisbehere 10 4 5 9 Joel Farabee 12 2 4 6 Sebastian Aho 10 3 6 9 Owen Tippett 12 1 5 6 Seth Jarvis 10 3 5 8

Travis Konecny is like many Flyers who have cooled off of late. Konecny still leads the way for the Flyers in points with 10, despite going three straight games without a point.

Martin Necas has been red hot to start the season. Necas has four goals and 12 points in his last five games, helping him build up a strong start with six goals and 18 points on the season in just 10 games.

Aleksei Kolosov gets the start for the Flyers. Kolosov entered in relief for the injured Sam Ersson on Saturday and allowed two goals on 22 shots in a loss to Boston. Kolosov makes his second career start.

Pyotr Kochetkov continues to ride a hot streak. Kochetkov has won four straight starts, allowing nine goals in that time. He has faced more limited shot volume. In three of his last five starts, Kochetkov has faced 21 shots or fewer.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Ryan Poehling (personal), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Hurricanes Scratches: Frederik Andersen (injury)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Ryan Poehling is out for personal reasons. Nick Deslauriers comes back into the lineup. Egor Zamula also comes back in for Erik Johnson .

is out for personal reasons. comes back into the lineup. also comes back in for . Hurricanes: No changes to the Carolina lineup from last game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (19.1% – 19th), Hurricanes (26.5% – T-7th)

Flyers (19.1% – 19th), Hurricanes (26.5% – T-7th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (88.4% – 4th), Hurricanes (84.6% – T-7th)

Flyers (88.4% – 4th), Hurricanes (84.6% – T-7th) Recent History vs. Hurricanes March 21, 2024 – Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at CAR) Nov. 28, 2023 – Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI) Nov. 15, 2023 – Flyers 3, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)

Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes Sean Couturier: 42 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 10 G, 8 A, 18 P Morgan Frost: 12 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 P

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs one assist to pass John LeClair (309) for 13th all-time in franchise history. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch