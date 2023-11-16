Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Get 3rd Straight Win Over Hurricanes

Eight days removed from losing to the last-place team in the NHL, the Flyers faced off against yet another team with their sights set on the Stanley Cup this season. For the third straight game, they answered the challenge.
Two goals in the first period were the difference, as the Flyers picked up a third straight win to close a four-game road trip, beating the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1, on Wednesday night.
It took just 1:50 for the Flyers to get on the board. Off a rush, Owen Tippett got off a quick release that beat Pyotr Kochetkov for his fourth goal in the last three games to make it 1-0.
The Hurricanes made their push through the middle of the period, getting several quality chances that were stopped by Carter Hart. In the final minute of the period, the Flyers added to the lead.
Nick Seeler was able to set up a wide-open Travis Konecny in the slot for the redirection to make it 2-0. It was Konecny’s 10th goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-9 Flyers.
Just 29 seconds into the second period, the Flyers got another goal. Sean Walker set up Ryan Poehling in the slot, and he roofed the chance for his first goal as a Flyer to make it 3-0.
The Hurricanes finally got on the board at the 11-minute mark. Off a rush, Tony DeAngelo set up Stefan Noesen for the one-timer, his fourth goal of the season, to cut the lead to two.
The Flyers were out-shot, 12-4, in the third period, but Hart held down the fort. So did the Flyers defense, finishing the game with 30 blocked shots.
Hart finished the game with 31 saves on 32 shots in the win. Kochetkov made 20 saves on 23 shots in the loss.
The Flyers return home for a weekend back-to-back at Wells Fargo Center. The next game is Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Vegas Golden Knights.