Flyers Postgame Report: Hurricanes Take Over in 3rd to Down Flyers

It was shaping up to be another competitive finish to a game against a superior opponent for the Flyers. Then the wheels fell off in the third.

Three goals for the Hurricanes in the first seven minutes of the third took care of business, as the Flyers fell, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

It took just 30 seconds for the Hurricanes to get on the board. A point shot by Jalen Chatfield made it past a screened Ivan Fedotov to make it 1-0 on Martinook’s seventh of the season.

The Flyers improved as the period progressed, but the opening 20 minutes ended with the Flyers holding an 11-10 lead in shots.

Just 2:13 into the second, the Flyers got the game tied up. Ryan Poehling used Sean Walker as a screen and beat Pyotr Kochetkov from a distance to make it 1-1 on his first goal of the season.

Through two periods, the Hurricanes had a 20-15 lead in shots.

The Hurricanes took the lead again at 1:03 of the third. Off a turnover, Sebastian Aho fired a shot from the slot that leaked through Fedotov to make it 2-1 Carolina.

The game then unraveled with two quick goals by Carolina. Jordan Staal redirected a pass from Dmitry Orlov through the five-hole of Fedotov at 6:02 to make it 3-1. Just 55 seconds later, Jack Roslovic scored on a pass down low to make it 4-1.

Fedotov finished with 33 saves on 37 shots in the loss. Kochetkov made 18 saves on 19 shots in the win.

Aho and Chatfield each had two points for Carolina.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Saturday afternoon to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Hurricanes 1 0 3 4
Flyers 0 1 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • CAR Jalen Chatfield (1) (Jordan Martinook, William Carrier) 0:30

2nd Period

  • PHI Ryan Poehling (1) (Nick Seeler, Noah Cates) 2:13

3rd Period

  • CAR Sebastian Aho (5) (Unassisted) 1:03
  • CAR Jordan Staal (3) (Dmitry Orlov, Chatfield) 6:02
  • CAR Jack Roslovic (10) (Aho) 6:57

Game Statistics

Hurricanes Flyers
Shots 37 19
Power Play 0/1 0/3
Hits 12 20
Faceoff % 55.8% 44.2%
Giveaways 17 25
Takeaways 7 7
Blocked Shots 9 20
Penalty Minutes 6 2
