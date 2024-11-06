Flyers Postgame Report: Necas’ Late Goal Sinks Flyers in Carolina

Despite yet another night with limited shots on goal, the Flyers were having one of their resilient games following last season’s blueprint. Trailing by a goal twice in the third period, the Flyers managed the tying goal.

But the bid for an upset win over the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes was erased in the final minute of the third period. Martin Necas scored with 29.3 seconds remaining to lift the Hurricanes to a 6-4 decision over the Flyers on Tuesday night.

The Flyers opened the scoring on a power play midway through the first. Matvei Michkov put a shot toward the net from the high slot that bounced off of Owen Tippett and right to the side of the net for Travis Konecny. Konecny slammed it home for his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-0 at 7:54.

Carolina tied the game at 14:25, as Jackson Blake was left alone in front of the net to bury a feed from Jack Drury.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-8 Flyers.

Carolina out-shot the Flyers, 13-3, in the second period, and used two quick goals to vault to the lead. Eric Robinson finished off a transition rush at 8:56. Just 54 seconds later, Jordan Martinook cleaned up a rebound to make it a 3-1 game.

The Flyers did get one goal back before the end of the period. Tippett scored his second goal of the season on a high shot to the glove side on Pyotr Kochetkov at 13:30.

Through two periods, shots were 21-13 Carolina.

Just 1:18 into the third, the Flyers got the game tied up. A pass from Travis Sanheim went to Morgan Frost at the side of the net. Frost whiffed on the shot attempt, but the puck hit his leg and crawled across the goal line to make it a 3-3 game. Just 29 seconds later, the Hurricanes grabbed the lead back. After a great save by Aleksei Kolosov on a breakaway, Jack Roslovic cleaned up the rebound to make it 4-3 Carolina with his seventh goal of the season.

The Flyers tied the game up again at 9:17. Konecny scored his second goal of the game on a subtle deflection in front.

With under a minute to play, the Flyers got caught in the defensive zone on an extended shift. Necas finally made them pay by putting home a rebound to give the Hurricanes the lead with 29.3 seconds remaining.

Seth Jarvis added an empty-net goal with 1.8 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Kolosov made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss. Kochetkov made 12 saves on 16 shots.

Konecny finished with four points. Tippett and Sean Couturier each had two points. Necas and Brent Burns each had two points.

The road trip continues for the Flyers on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 1 2 4 Hurricanes 1 2 3 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Konecny (6) PP (Owen Tippett, Matvei Michkov) 7:54

CAR Jackson Blake (4) (Jack Drury, Dmitry Orlov) 14:25

2nd Period

CAR Eric Robinson (2) (Martin Necas, Brent Burns) 8:56

CAR Jordan Martinook (1) (Jaccob Slavin, Burns) 9:50

PHI Tippett (2) (Konecny, Sean Couturier) 13:30

3rd Period

PHI Morgan Frost (1) (Travis Sanheim, Konecny) 1:18

CAR Jack Roslovic (7) (Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho) 1:47

PHI Konecny (7) (Couturier) 9:17

CAR Necas (7) (Unassisted) 19:30

CAR Seth Jarvis (4) EN (Unassisted) 19:58

Game Statistics