Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Caps Comeback Win in OT

In the first battle of the 2023 NHL Draft picks, Matvei Michkov got the last laugh. A power-play goal in overtime was the difference, as Michkov and the Flyers completed a comeback win over Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers had the better of the chances in the first period, but were not able to cash in. Chicago was able to capitalize on a three-on-two after a failed odd-man rush the other way.

Lukas Reichel buried a pass from Pat Maroon for his second goal of the season to make it 1-0 Blackhawks at 11:29.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-7 Flyers.

The Flyers out-shot the Blackhawks, 14-7, in the second period, but again struggled offensively and gave up the only goal of the period.

Another transition rush led to a goal, as Maroon put a backhander on goal that hit the blocker of Aleksei Kolosov and went in to make it 2-0 Chicago.

Through two periods, shots were 24-14 Flyers.

The Flyers finally broke the ice in the third and were able to turn that into a pair of quick goals to tie the game.

A quick passing play got the Flyers on the board at 7:27, as Rasmus Ristolainen set up Sean Couturier for the tip in front to make it 2-1.

Less than three minutes later, Bobby Brink set up Noah Cates for a shot from the high slot that beat Petr Mrazek through a screen and tied the game at two.

In overtime, Travis Konecny drew a penalty to give the Flyers a 4-on-3 advantage. Just 24 seconds into the power play, Konecny made the pass across the crease to Michkov for the game-winning goal, his seventh of the season, to give the Flyers the win.

Kolosov made 19 saves on 21 shots for his first NHL win. Mrazek made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

Konecny finished with two assists in the win. Reichel and Maroon each had two points for Chicago.

The Flyers close out the five-game homestand on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T
Blackhawks 1 1 0 0 2
Flyers 0 0 2 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • CHI Lukas Reichel (2) (Pat Maroon, Connor Murphy) 11:29

2nd Period

  • CHI Maroon (1) (Craig Smith, Reichel) 10:01

3rd Period

  • PHI Sean Couturier (4) (Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Konecny) 7:27
  • PHI Noah Cates (1) (Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster) 10:05

Overtime

  • PHI Matvei Michkov (7) PP (Konecny, Travis Sanheim) 1:06

Game Statistics

Blackhawks Flyers
Shots 21 37
Power Play 0/1 1/3
Hits 18 24
Faceoff % 36.8% 63.2%
Giveaways 6 12
Takeaways 6 5
Blocked Shots 20 18
Penalty Minutes 6 2
