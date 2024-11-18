Flyers

Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: All Part of the Grind

As the Flyers start to see better results come in, the injuries are also starting to pile up. Three defensemen are out of the lineup for Monday’s game, joining the team’s primary starting netminder.

Despite that, the Flyers have seen players step up to deliver wins in three straight games and four of their last five. The homestand continues on Monday night as the Flyers welcome in the Colorado Avalanche.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Colorado Avalanche GP G A P
Travis Konecny 18 11 11 22 Nathan MacKinnon 18 7 26 33
Matvei Michkov 16 6 9 15 Mikko Rantanen 18 12 13 25
Travis Sanheim 18 5 6 11 Cale Makar 18 6 19 25
Sean Couturier 17 3 6 9 Casey Mittelstadt 18 6 10 16
Owen Tippett 18 3 6 9 Samuel Girard 18 1 9 10

Flyers Avalanche Players to Watch

Travis Konecny remained hot with another three-point game on Saturday, scoring two goals to reach double-digits in just the 18th game of the season. Konecny has eight points in the last five games, and has six goals and six assists for 12 points during a six-game points streak.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the league in scoring with 33 points. He was held off the scoresheet in his last game against Washington on Friday. Prior to that, he had eight points in his previous three games, including a four-point game against Carolina on Nov. 9.

Flyers Avalanche Goalie Matchup

Aleksei Kolosov gets the start for the Flyers. Kolosov makes his first start since Nov. 5 in Carolina, where he allowed five goals on 34 shots in a loss.

Justus Annunen gets the start for the Avalanche. Annunen allowed three goals on six shots in Friday’s game against Washington before being pulled. He had won four of his previous five starts before that.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Emil Andrae (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Avalanche Lines

Avalanche Scratches: Alexandar Georgiev (injury), Ross Colton (injury), Gabriel Landeskog (injury), Tucker Poolman (injury), John Ludvig (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), T.J. Tynan (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Emil Andrae is out with an injury. Sam Ersson was placed on IR to make room for Helge Grans, who was called up on an emergency basis. Grans will make his NHL debut on Monday night.
  • Avalanche: Oliver Kylington returns to the lineup after spending six games as a healthy scratch.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (18.6% – 17th), Avalanche (31.0% – 3rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (87.1% – 3rd), Avalanche (71.7% – 28th)
  • Recent History vs. Avalanche 
    • Jan. 20, 2024 – Avalanche 7, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 9, 2023 – Flyers 5, Avalanche 2 (at COL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Avalanche
    • Bobby Brink: 1 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
    • Tyson Foerster: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
