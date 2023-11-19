Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Going Streaking

Sunday’s game at Wells Fargo Center will be a unique matchup for the Flyers. After four games against teams that all got the better of them early in the season, they will face the team they opened the 2023-24 season against with a win.
The Flyers current four-game winning streak began one game after a loss to the San Jose Sharks, who had lost their first 11 games of the season. Now, the Flyers welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have lost eight straight games entering Sunday.
Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Owen Tippett remained on a hot streak on Saturday. He scored for the fourth straight game, picking up his fifth goal in that time. He also has eight career goals against the Blue Jackets in 16 games.
Boone Jenner snapped a four-game points drought with an assist in Saturday’s loss to Washington. Since opening the season with seven goals in 13 games, he has gone the last five games without a goal. He does have 13 career goals in 31 games against the Flyers.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson made 35 saves on 38 shots in his last start against Anaheim last Friday, picking up his second win of the season. In his last three starts, Ersson has two wins and has allowed six goals on 79 shots, a .924 save percentage.
Spencer Martin is expected to get the start for Columbus. Martin’s last start was last Saturday, allowing five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Martin’s last and only win of the season came on Oct. 20, making 36 saves on 37 shots against Calgary.
Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)
Blue Jackets Scratches: Jack Roslovic (injury), Daniil Tarasov (injury), Trey Fix-Wolansky (healthy), Adam Boqvist (healthy), Andrew Peeke (healthy)