Flyers

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Going Streaking

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Going Streaking

Sunday’s game at Wells Fargo Center will be a unique matchup for the Flyers. After four games against teams that all got the better of them early in the season, they will face the team they opened the 2023-24 season against with a win.

The Flyers current four-game winning streak began one game after a loss to the San Jose Sharks, who had lost their first 11 games of the season. Now, the Flyers welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have lost eight straight games entering Sunday.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 17 2 14 16 Zach Werenski 16 1 10 11
Travis Konecny 17 10 4 14 Ivan Provorov 18 1 10 11
Cam Atkinson 17 8 5 13 Boone Jenner 18 7 3 10
Owen Tippett 17 7 6 13 Kirill Marchenko 16 4 5 9
Sean Couturier 15 4 9 13 Adam Fantilli 18 4 5 9

Flyers Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Owen Tippett remained on a hot streak on Saturday. He scored for the fourth straight game, picking up his fifth goal in that time. He also has eight career goals against the Blue Jackets in 16 games.

Boone Jenner snapped a four-game points drought with an assist in Saturday’s loss to Washington. Since opening the season with seven goals in 13 games, he has gone the last five games without a goal. He does have 13 career goals in 31 games against the Flyers.

Flyers Blue Jackets Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson made 35 saves on 38 shots in his last start against Anaheim last Friday, picking up his second win of the season. In his last three starts, Ersson has two wins and has allowed six goals on 79 shots, a .924 save percentage.

Spencer Martin is expected to get the start for Columbus. Martin’s last start was last Saturday, allowing five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Martin’s last and only win of the season came on Oct. 20, making 36 saves on 37 shots against Calgary.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)

Blue Jackets Lines

Blue Jackets Scratches: Jack Roslovic (injury), Daniil Tarasov (injury), Trey Fix-Wolansky (healthy), Adam Boqvist (healthy), Andrew Peeke (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: With the back-to-back, it’s possible that Marc Staal could return to action. He was cleared to play as of Friday, but did not return on Saturday. If Staal returns, expect Egor Zamula to exit the lineup. There’s also a chance Bobby Brink could re-enter the lineup if the Flyers are looking to add fresh legs.
  • Blue Jackets: No changes are expected to the Columbus lineup after Saturday’s game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.5% – 29th), Blue Jackets (10.7% – 28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.0% – 14th), Blue Jackets (88.2% – 4th)
  • Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
    • Oct. 12, 2023: Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2 (at CBJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
    • Travis Konecny: 23 GP, 12 G, 15 A, 27 P
    • Sean Couturier: 31 GP, 9 G, 11 A, 20 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 18 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Owen Tippett: 16 GP, 8 G, 2 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 9 GP, 4-4-1, 2.89 GAA, .901 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Scores OT Winner Over Vegas

Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Scores OT Winner Over Vegas

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 18 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: Four of a Kind
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: Four of a Kind
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 18 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Get 3rd Straight Win Over Hurricanes
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Get 3rd Straight Win Over Hurricanes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 15 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Coming in Waves
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Coming in Waves
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 15 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #196 – Setting A Standard
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #196 – Setting A Standard
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 13 2023
Flyers
Flyers News: Former Goaltender Roman Chechmanek Dies at 52
Flyers News: Former Goaltender Roman Chechmanek Dies at 52
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings
Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 12 2023
Go to top button