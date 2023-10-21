Flyers

Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Deep in the Heart

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Deep in the Heart

The Flyers first week on home ice in the 2023-24 regular season produced two wins in rather convincing fashion. On Saturday night, a quick two-game road trip to face the two teams that met in the Western Conference Final last season begins.

The Dallas Stars play host to the Flyers on Saturday night, looking to continue a solid start to their season.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Dallas Stars GP G A P
Travis Konecny 4 3 2 5 Joe Pavelski 3 2 1 3
Sean Couturier 4 1 3 4 Miro Heiskanen 3 1 2 3
Cam Atkinson 4 3 0 3 Roope Hintz 2 1 1 2
Scott Laughton 4 0 3 3 Tyler Seguin 3 0 2 2
Travis Sanheim 4 0 3 3 Jamie Benn 3 1 0 1

Flyers Stars Players to Watch

Cam Atkinson continued his hot start to the season with two goals in Thursday’s win. He is tied for the team lead in goals through four games.

Roope Hintz has only played in two games so far this season, but has continued to show the solid two-way ability that he has with a goal and an assist and strong defensive play.

Flyers Stars Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers and makes his season debut. Ersson appeared in 12 games last season and had six wins with a 3.07 GAA.

Scott Wedgewood gets the start for Dallas. Wedgewood is also making his season debut after appearing in 21 games last season with nine wins and a 2.72 GAA.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Carter Hart (healthy)

Stars Lines

Stars Scratches: Joel Hanley (healthy), Sam Steel (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Marc Staal will be out “weeks” according to John Tortorella after suffering an injury in Thursday’s win. Egor Zamula comes back into the lineup with Rasmus Ristolainen remaining out. Morgan Frost is a healthy scratch for the third straight game. Felix Sandstrom will serve as the backup.
  • Stars: No lineup changes for the Stars following their win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (5.9% – 28th), Stars (18.2% – 18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (78.6% – 16th), Stars (100.0% – 1st)
  • Recent History vs. Stars
    • Apr. 6, 2023: Stars 4, Flyers 1 (at DAL)
    • Nov. 13, 2022: Stars 5, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Stars
    • Cam Atkinson: 23 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Owen Tippett: 7 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 1-3-0, 2.54 GAA, .915 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT

Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT

Author image Kevin Durso  •  2h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers
Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 16 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Senators Overpower Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Senators Overpower Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 14 2023
Go to top button