Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Deep in the Heart

The Flyers first week on home ice in the 2023-24 regular season produced two wins in rather convincing fashion. On Saturday night, a quick two-game road trip to face the two teams that met in the Western Conference Final last season begins.
The Dallas Stars play host to the Flyers on Saturday night, looking to continue a solid start to their season.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Cam Atkinson continued his hot start to the season with two goals in Thursday’s win. He is tied for the team lead in goals through four games.
Roope Hintz has only played in two games so far this season, but has continued to show the solid two-way ability that he has with a goal and an assist and strong defensive play.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers and makes his season debut. Ersson appeared in 12 games last season and had six wins with a 3.07 GAA.
Scott Wedgewood gets the start for Dallas. Wedgewood is also making his season debut after appearing in 21 games last season with nine wins and a 2.72 GAA.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Carter Hart (healthy)
Stars Scratches: Joel Hanley (healthy), Sam Steel (healthy)