Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT

Midway through the third period, a Dallas goal to extend the lead to two was quickly followed by a penalty to put the Flyers shorthanded. That felt like the dagger on a night where the Flyers had been the better team, but were in the wrong position on the scoreboard. But the team with already one shorthanded goal on the night worked their magic two more times.
The Flyers scored three shorthanded goals in the game to force overtime, but the Stars got the extra point with Joe Pavelski’s game-winning goal in overtime in a 5-4 loss on Saturday night.
The Stars got off to a quick start. At 4:02, Wyatt Johnston scored off a rush to make it 1-0. Less than four minutes later, Tyler Seguin got a goal from near the crease to make it 2-0.
The Flyers had a quick answer. At 10:12, Joel Farabee finished off a play with a tip at the side of the net after a great cycle in the offensive zone for his third goal of the season.
With 3:24 remaining in the period, and the Flyers killing a penalty, Noah Cates sent Travis Konecny the other way on a shorthanded breakaway and he scored to tie the game.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-7 Flyers.
Just 30 seconds into the second period, Roope Hintz scored to put Dallas back on top. That was the lone goal of the second period, as the Flyers increased their lead in shots to 29-15.
At 10:36 of the third, the Stars appeared to put the game away, as Jamie Benn scored on a two-on-one to make it 4-2. Moments later, the Flyers took a penalty to go shorthanded again.
Instead of the Stars further putting the game away, the Flyers tied it with two quick goals separated by 47 seconds.
First, Konecny scored his second shorthanded goal of the night at the side of the net off a feed from Travis Sanheim to cut the lead to one. Then, the Flyers got a shorthanded two-on-one and Sean Walker scored his second shorthanded goal in as many games.
That helped force overtime, but the Stars eventually pulled out the final result. Off a face-off, Pavelski got free in front of the net and lifted a backhander over Sam Ersson to secure the victory at 2:12.
Ersson made 20 saves on 25 shots in the loss. Scott Wedgewood made 36 saves on 40 shots in the win.
In addition to Konecny’s two-goal game, Cates had two assists. Johnston finished with a goal and two assists. Pavelski and Benn each had one goal and one assist.
The Flyers return to the ice on Tuesday night to face the Vegas Golden Knights at 11 p.m.