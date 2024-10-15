Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Welcome to the Show

Western Canada has provided mixed results for the Flyers so far, with a win in Vancouver and a loss in Calgary. After the weekend back-to-back, the Flyers got a couple of days to prepare for the third game of the season, a meeting with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

It’s been a struggle for the Oilers so far. The defending Western Conference champions are 0-3-0 and have scored just three goals this season.

Game time is at 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Edmonton Oilers GP G A P Travis Konecny 2 2 0 2 Jeff Skinner 3 1 1 2 Joel Farabee 2 1 1 2 Connor McDavid 3 0 2 2 Bobby Brink 2 0 2 2 Mattias Ekholm 3 0 2 2 Cam York 2 1 0 1 Leon Draisaitl 3 1 0 1 Tyson Foerster 2 1 0 1 Corey Perry 3 1 0 1

Travis Konecny got on the board with his first two goals of the season on Saturday. Konecny set a career-high last season with 33 goals.

It hasn’t been the start to the season the Oilers or Connor McDavid envisioned. McDavid has two assists in the first three games, but is also a minus-5.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was excellent in his season debut on Friday against Vancouver, making 24 saves on 26 shots in the shootout win. This is the first time Ersson will face the Oilers in his career.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Skinner allowed three goals on 28 shots in his last start, a loss to the Flames on Sunday. He has allowed eight goals on 41 shots in his two starts this season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Noah Cates (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Oilers Scratches: Evander Kane (injury), Travis Dermott (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Nick Seeler remains out of the lineup, but could be nearing a return this week. Jett Luchanko comes back into the lineup. The rest of the lineup is still up in the air. Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen both did not participate in morning skate, so there could be some changes to the lineup.

remains out of the lineup, but could be nearing a return this week. comes back into the lineup. The rest of the lineup is still up in the air. and both did not participate in morning skate, so there could be some changes to the lineup. Oilers: Ty Emberson will be in the lineup and Travis Dermott comes out. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (25.0% – 13th), Oilers (20.0% – 17th)

Flyers (25.0% – 13th), Oilers (20.0% – 17th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.0% – 15th), Oilers (44.4% – 32nd)

Flyers (80.0% – 15th), Oilers (44.4% – 32nd) Recent History vs. Oilers Jan. 2, 2024 – Oilers 5, Flyers 2 (at EDM) Oct. 19, 2023 – Flyers 4, Oilers 1 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Travis Sanheim: 11 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 P

Milestone Watch Travis Sanheim plays in his 500th NHL game tonight. Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career.



Where to Watch