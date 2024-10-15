Flyers

Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Welcome to the Show

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Welcome to the Show

Western Canada has provided mixed results for the Flyers so far, with a win in Vancouver and a loss in Calgary. After the weekend back-to-back, the Flyers got a couple of days to prepare for the third game of the season, a meeting with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

It’s been a struggle for the Oilers so far. The defending Western Conference champions are 0-3-0 and have scored just three goals this season.

Game time is at 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Edmonton Oilers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 2 2 0 2 Jeff Skinner 3 1 1 2
Joel Farabee 2 1 1 2 Connor McDavid 3 0 2 2
Bobby Brink 2 0 2 2 Mattias Ekholm 3 0 2 2
Cam York 2 1 0 1 Leon Draisaitl 3 1 0 1
Tyson Foerster 2 1 0 1 Corey Perry 3 1 0 1

Flyers Oilers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny got on the board with his first two goals of the season on Saturday. Konecny set a career-high last season with 33 goals.

It hasn’t been the start to the season the Oilers or Connor McDavid envisioned. McDavid has two assists in the first three games, but is also a minus-5.

Flyers Oilers Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was excellent in his season debut on Friday against Vancouver, making 24 saves on 26 shots in the shootout win. This is the first time Ersson will face the Oilers in his career.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Skinner allowed three goals on 28 shots in his last start, a loss to the Flames on Sunday. He has allowed eight goals on 41 shots in his two starts this season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Noah Cates (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Oilers Lines

Oilers Scratches: Evander Kane (injury), Travis Dermott (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Seeler remains out of the lineup, but could be nearing a return this week. Jett Luchanko comes back into the lineup. The rest of the lineup is still up in the air. Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen both did not participate in morning skate, so there could be some changes to the lineup.
  • Oilers: Ty Emberson will be in the lineup and Travis Dermott comes out. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (25.0% – 13th), Oilers (20.0% – 17th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.0% – 15th), Oilers (44.4% – 32nd)
  • Recent History vs. Oilers 
    • Jan. 2, 2024 – Oilers 5, Flyers 2 (at EDM)
    • Oct. 19, 2023 – Flyers 4, Oilers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
    • Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 11 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
    • Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal

WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal

Author image Kevin Durso  •  18min
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #225 – The Summer Core
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #225 – The Summer Core
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 13 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Gets 1st NHL Point in Flyers Loss to Flames
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Gets 1st NHL Point in Flyers Loss to Flames
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 13 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Thrown Into the Fire
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Thrown Into the Fire
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Flyers Claim Shootout Win to Open Season
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Flyers Claim Shootout Win to Open Season
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The Opener is Upon Us
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The Opener is Upon Us
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 11 2024
Flyers
5 Storylines for the Flyers 2024-25 Season
5 Storylines for the Flyers 2024-25 Season
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 11 2024
Go to top button