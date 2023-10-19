Flyers

Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up

The Flyers response to an overall poor performance in Ottawa over the weekend was a dominant showing against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, particularly in a second period where they out-shot the Canucks, 23-2. That kind of pace will be especially important on Thursday.

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back in their own way on Tuesday, shaking two losses to Vancouver to open the season in a convincing 6-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Now, the star-studded lineup comes in to face the Flyers.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Edmonton Oilers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 3 3 2 5 Leon Draisaitl 3 4 3 7
Scott Laughton 3 0 3 3 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 3 2 4 6
Egor Zamula 3 1 1 2 Connor McDavid 3 2 3 5
Sean Couturier 3 1 1 2 Zach Hyman 3 1 4 5
Travis Sanheim 3 0 2 2 Evan Bouchard 3 0 4 4

Flyers Oilers Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster remains in the lineup and continues to look for his first goal of the season. Foerster helped on the power play in Ottawa with an assist and could have an impact there if the Flyers are able to effectively move the puck.

Leon Draisaitl has come out firing to start the season. Despite Edmonton’s record, Draisaitl has four goals and seven points through three games.

Flyers Oilers Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers, his fourth consecutive start to open the season. Hart made 25 saves in a shutout win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Jack Campbell is expected to start for the Oilers. Campbell was pulled in the season opener after allowing four goals on 16 shots. He bounced back in his last start on Tuesday, making 43 saves on 44 shots in a win over Nashville.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Oilers Lines

Oilers Scratches: Philip Broberg (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen remains out with injury. Morgan Frost will also sit out a second straight game as a healthy scratch. Emil Andrae rotates back into the lineup with Egor Zamula coming out.
  • Oilers: Vincent Desharnais comes into the lineup for Philip Broberg on defense. No other changes are being made to the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (7.7% – 26th), Oilers (35.7% – 3rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (75.0% – 23rd), Oilers (58.3% – 32nd)
  • Recent History vs. Oilers
    • Feb. 21, 2023: Oilers 4, Flyers 2 (at EDM)
    • Feb. 9, 2023: Flyers 2, Oilers 1 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
    • Cam Atkinson: 19 GP, 9 G, 4 A, 13 P
    • Sean Couturier: 12 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
    • Marc Staal: 22 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 6 GP, 3-3-0, 3.02 GAA, .909 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win

Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 16 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Senators Overpower Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Senators Overpower Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Season Opens with Win in Columbus
Flyers Postgame Report: Season Opens with Win in Columbus
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Clean Slate
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Clean Slate
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2023
Go to top button