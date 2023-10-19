Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up

The Flyers response to an overall poor performance in Ottawa over the weekend was a dominant showing against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, particularly in a second period where they out-shot the Canucks, 23-2. That kind of pace will be especially important on Thursday.
The Edmonton Oilers bounced back in their own way on Tuesday, shaking two losses to Vancouver to open the season in a convincing 6-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Now, the star-studded lineup comes in to face the Flyers.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Tyson Foerster remains in the lineup and continues to look for his first goal of the season. Foerster helped on the power play in Ottawa with an assist and could have an impact there if the Flyers are able to effectively move the puck.
Leon Draisaitl has come out firing to start the season. Despite Edmonton’s record, Draisaitl has four goals and seven points through three games.
Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers, his fourth consecutive start to open the season. Hart made 25 saves in a shutout win over Vancouver on Tuesday.
Jack Campbell is expected to start for the Oilers. Campbell was pulled in the season opener after allowing four goals on 16 shots. He bounced back in his last start on Tuesday, making 43 saves on 44 shots in a win over Nashville.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Oilers Scratches: Philip Broberg (healthy)