Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov on the Board, but Oilers Rally for Win

For over 56 minutes, the Flyers were once again doing to the Oilers what three other teams had done to start the season, somehow limiting their top players. With under four minutes left in regulation, Edmonton’s big boys broke through, helping force overtime and set up the eventual demise.

Matvei Michkov scored his first two NHL goals on the power play in the first period, but Leon Draisaitl got the last laugh with the overtime game-winner to lift the Oilers past the Flyers, 4-3, on Tuesday night.

The Flyers got an early power play and took full advantage with the long-awaited first goal of their rookie sensation. Michkov got the puck at the side of the net and was able to jam it past Stuart Skinner at 4:46. The goal was confirmed after a review.

Back on the power play at 9:21, Michkov was at it again. This time, the rookie fired a quick shot past Skinner from below the right circle, making it 2-0 with his second goal of the period.

The Oilers appeared to score with 4:40 remaining in the period, as an Evan Bouchard shot beat Sam Ersson, but the goal was immediately waved off due to goalie interference, keeping the Flyers’ two-goal lead intact.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-7 Flyers.

The Oilers made their push back in the second, at one point opening up a 9-4 lead in shots in the period. At 6:26, they were finally on the board.

Adam Henrique finished off a rebound chance to get the Oilers on the board and cut the lead to one.

With 5:59 remaining in the period, the Oilers tied the game off a failed clear. Connor Brown was alone in front to beat Ersson and even things up at two.

Late in the period, the Flyers were able to generate some chances on a power play. Shortly after the power play expired, the Flyers had the lead back. Bobby Brink threw a shot toward the net that deflected off Mattias Ekholm and in to make it 3-2 with 22.4 seconds remaining.

Through two periods, shots were 22-18 Flyers.

For most of the third period, the Flyers managed to maintain the one-goal margin. With 3:42 to play, the Oilers top players finally came through.

Connor McDavid set up Evan Bouchard for the game-tying goal to make it 3-3.

McDavid was at it again in overtime. After Travis Sanheim wiped out trying to cut to the net at the other end of the ice, McDavid got a breakaway and had his chance hit the post and stay out. McDavid then centered for a trailing Draisaitl alone in front, and he finished it off with the game-winning goal.

Ersson made 29 saves on 33 shots in the loss. Skinner made 27 saves on 30 shots in the win.

In addition to Michkov’s two goals, Morgan Frost had two assists. Draisaitl and McDavid finished with two-point games for the Oilers.

The Flyers close out the four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 2 1 0 0 3 Oilers 0 2 1 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Matvei Michkov (1) PP (Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost) 4:46

PHI Michkov (2) PP (Frost, Travis Konecny) 9:21

2nd Period

EDM Adam Henrique (1) (Mattias Janmark, Brett Kulak) 6:26

EDM Connor Brown (1) (Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse) 14:01

PHI Bobby Brink (1) (Egor Zamula, Joel Farabee) 19:37

3rd Period

EDM Evan Bouchard (1) (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl) 16:18

Overtime

EDM Draisaitl (2) (McDavid) 0:56

Game Statistics