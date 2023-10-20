Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Atkinson‘s first goal of the season was into an empty net. While momentous as his first after missing a season due to injury, it didn’t showcase the talents of the player that always carries a goal-scoring mindset.

That was on full display on Thursday night, as Atkinson scored twice in the Flyers 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center.

Both teams were even through the first 10 minutes without many scoring chances on either side. At 15:50, the Flyers finally broke through to open up the scoring.

A nice give-and-go between Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink left Farabee with an open net for his second goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-7 Flyers.

The Flyers added to the lead at 3:54 of the second. Atkinson scored off a feed from Owen Tippett following a turnover, taking the pass and lifting it above Jack Campbell to make it 2-0 with his second goal of the season.

The Oilers finally got on the board at 15:23. After killing off a Flyers power play, Connor McDavid started a play at the top of the zone along the blue line, getting a pass into the slot. It was tipped to the side of the net by Cody Ceci where Zach Hyman was able to elevate it and score, cutting the lead to one.

The Oilers had a power play in the final three minutes with a chance to tie the game, but the Flyers instead countered with a shorthanded goal. Sean Couturier started the play by stealing the puck from McDavid and sending Sean Walker up on a rush. Walker fired a shot and scored for his first goal as a Flyer to make it 3-1 with 1:31 remaining in the period.

Through two periods, shots were 19-16 Edmonton.

At 4:17 of the third, Atkinson scored again on a breakaway, taking a nice lead pass from Tippett once again to make it a 4-1 game and cap the scoring.

Carter Hart made 22 saves on 23 shots in the win. Campbell made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

In addition to Atkinson’s two-goal game, Couturier and Tippett each had two assists. Marc Staal left the game early with an upper-body injury and did not return.

The Flyers hit the road for the next two games, starting on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Oilers 0 1 0 1
Flyers 1 2 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Joel Farabee (2) (Bobby Brink, Travis Sanheim) 15:50

2nd Period

  • PHI Cam Atkinson (2) (Owen Tippett) 3:54
  • EDM Zach Hyman (2) (Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid) 15:23
  • PHI Sean Walker (1) SH (Sean Couturier) 18:29

3rd Period

  • PHI Atkinson (3) (Tippett, Couturier) 4:17

Game Statistics

Oilers Flyers
Shots 23 32
Power Play 0/2 0/4
Hits 16 13
Faceoff % 48% 52%
Giveaways 4 6
Takeaways 2 7
Blocked Shots 6 19
Penalty Minutes 8 4
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up

Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Keeping Up

Author image Kevin Durso  •  11h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 16 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Senators Overpower Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Senators Overpower Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Season Opens with Win in Columbus
Flyers Postgame Report: Season Opens with Win in Columbus
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2023
Go to top button