Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson Scores Twice in Win Over Oilers

Cam Atkinson‘s first goal of the season was into an empty net. While momentous as his first after missing a season due to injury, it didn’t showcase the talents of the player that always carries a goal-scoring mindset.
That was on full display on Thursday night, as Atkinson scored twice in the Flyers 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center.
Both teams were even through the first 10 minutes without many scoring chances on either side. At 15:50, the Flyers finally broke through to open up the scoring.
A nice give-and-go between Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink left Farabee with an open net for his second goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-7 Flyers.
The Flyers added to the lead at 3:54 of the second. Atkinson scored off a feed from Owen Tippett following a turnover, taking the pass and lifting it above Jack Campbell to make it 2-0 with his second goal of the season.
The Oilers finally got on the board at 15:23. After killing off a Flyers power play, Connor McDavid started a play at the top of the zone along the blue line, getting a pass into the slot. It was tipped to the side of the net by Cody Ceci where Zach Hyman was able to elevate it and score, cutting the lead to one.
The Oilers had a power play in the final three minutes with a chance to tie the game, but the Flyers instead countered with a shorthanded goal. Sean Couturier started the play by stealing the puck from McDavid and sending Sean Walker up on a rush. Walker fired a shot and scored for his first goal as a Flyer to make it 3-1 with 1:31 remaining in the period.
Through two periods, shots were 19-16 Edmonton.
At 4:17 of the third, Atkinson scored again on a breakaway, taking a nice lead pass from Tippett once again to make it a 4-1 game and cap the scoring.
Carter Hart made 22 saves on 23 shots in the win. Campbell made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss.
In addition to Atkinson’s two-goal game, Couturier and Tippett each had two assists. Marc Staal left the game early with an upper-body injury and did not return.
The Flyers hit the road for the next two games, starting on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m.