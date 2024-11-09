Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Facing the Champs

The Flyers bounced back from a last-minute loss in Carolina with a late-game rally in Tampa. A shootout win got the Flyers back in the win column and out of the NHL cellar, as they finished the middle game of a demanding three-game road trip.

The final game of the road trip comes against the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Florida Panthers are 10-3-1 this season, with a six-game winning streak and wins in nine of their last 11 games.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P Travis Konecny 14 7 8 15 Sam Reinhart 14 11 11 22 Matvei Michkov 13 4 6 10 Sam Bennett 14 8 6 14 Owen Tippett 14 3 6 9 Anton Lundell 14 6 8 14 Sean Couturier 14 3 5 8 Carter Verhaeghe 14 4 7 11 Travis Sanheim 14 3 3 6 Aleksander Barkov 6 2 9 11

Owen Tippett played a key part in Thursday’s win, scoring the game-tying goal in the third and the shootout winner. He has goals in his last two games.

Sam Reinhart is off to a hot start fresh off winning the Stanley Cup and signing a new contract extension. He has six goals in his last five games and points in six straight games.

Ivan Fedotov is expected to start for the Flyers. Fedotov made 22 saves on 23 shots in the shootout win over Tampa on Thursday for his first NHL win. It came in his fourth start this season and fifth start of his NHL career.

Sergei Bobrovsky gets the start for the Panthers. Bobrovsky won his last start against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, making 16 saves on 18 shots. He enters Saturday on a personal four-game winning streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Ryan Poehling (injury), Matvei Michkov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Panthers Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich (healthy), Adam Boqvist (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so any changes to the lineup from Thursday will be known closer to game time. The most notable of any potential lineup changes would be Matvei Michkov returning from being a healthy scratch.

The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so any changes to the lineup from Thursday will be known closer to game time. The most notable of any potential lineup changes would be returning from being a healthy scratch. Panthers: No changes are expected to the Panthers lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (19.2% – 15th), Panthers (26.2% – 6th)

Flyers (19.2% – 15th), Panthers (26.2% – 6th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (89.4% – 3rd), Panthers (86.1% – T-6th)

Flyers (89.4% – 3rd), Panthers (86.1% – T-6th) Recent History vs. Panthers March 24, 2024 – Panthers 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI) March 7, 2024 – Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (at FLA) Feb. 6, 2024 – Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (at FLA)

Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers Anthony Richard: 1 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P Bobby Brink: 1 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P Travis Konecny: 16 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch