Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!

Get ready, folks! Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Matvei Michkov is going to be taking one right out of the Bryce Harper playbook on how to endear oneself to the City of Philadelphia. The Russian import is set to throw out the first pitch at this evening’s Phillies game against the New York Yankees.

Everyone could see this coming. The 19-year-old made waves when he arrived in Philadelphia wearing (most likely? Is it orange or red?) a Phillies cap after escaping his two-day journey from Russia to the United States. Naturally, Johnny Airport (real name John Clark) was there to capture the moment.

He is here! Flyers GM Danny Briere and President Keith Jones just met their top prospect Matvei Michkov at JFK airport in New York after a long trip from Russia. Matvei rockin an orange Phillies hat

📸 @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/P8Yxn17js6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 23, 2024

Michkov has taken photos and met with various members of the Phillies. Of course, he was introduced to Phillies’ skipper Rob Thomson because, you know, he’s Canadian and Canadian’s LOVE hockey! Just wait, Michkov in Phanatic sneakers is going to be an incredible sight!

Russia isn’t exactly known for being a worldwide leader in baseball. So, will Michkov –who’s only been in the United States for less than a week– be able to let one fly from the pitcher’s mound? Or should he take a page out of hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick’s book and just shoot from the mound?!

Check back later for “exclusive” footage of Michkov’s first pitch!