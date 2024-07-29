Phillies

Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook! Photo: @Phillies

 

Get ready, folks! Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Matvei Michkov is going to be taking one right out of the Bryce Harper playbook on how to endear oneself to the City of Philadelphia. The Russian import is set to throw out the first pitch at this evening’s Phillies game against the New York Yankees.

Everyone could see this coming. The 19-year-old made waves when he arrived in Philadelphia wearing (most likely? Is it orange or red?) a Phillies cap after escaping his two-day journey from Russia to the United States. Naturally, Johnny Airport (real name John Clark) was there to capture the moment. 

Michkov has taken photos and met with various members of the Phillies. Of course, he was introduced to Phillies’ skipper Rob Thomson because, you know, he’s Canadian and Canadian’s LOVE hockey! Just wait, Michkov in Phanatic sneakers is going to be an incredible sight!

Russia isn’t exactly known for being a worldwide leader in baseball. So, will Michkov –who’s only been in the United States for less than a week– be able to let one fly from the pitcher’s mound? Or should he take a page out of hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick’s book and just shoot from the mound?!

Check back later for “exclusive” footage of Michkov’s first pitch!

Topics  
Flyers MLB Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Reportedly Still Looking for Bullpen Help

MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Reportedly Still Looking for Bullpen Help

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2min
Phillies
Phillies Trade Deadline: Austin Hays Joins Phils As Dominguez, Pache Sent To Orioles
Phillies Trade Deadline: Austin Hays Joins Phils As Dominguez, Pache Sent To Orioles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 26 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Approaching the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Approaching the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 27 2024
Phillies
Darick Hall Breaks IronPigs All-Time Home Run Record In Win Saturday Night
Darick Hall Breaks IronPigs All-Time Home Run Record In Win Saturday Night
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 21 2024
Phillies
Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby
Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 16 2024
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Whit Merrifield Released
Phillies Roster Moves: Whit Merrifield Released
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 12 2024
Phillies
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 12 2024
Go to top button