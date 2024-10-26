Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to Juniors

The youngest player to make an opening night roster in Flyers history played in four games, including an introduction in Saturday night’s home opener. But that is where the 2024-25 season with the Flyers ends for 18-year-old Jett Luchanko.

The rookie forward was returned to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday. He had no points in the four games played.

Luchanko turned heads immediately with his speed and hockey sense, bringing a maturity for an 18-year-old. The most important head to turn was that of head coach John Tortorella, who heaped praise upon the 2024 first-round pick regularly in the preseason.

But GM Danny Briere always took a more precautious approach that left a nine-game tryout, or less, on the table. Keeping his long-term future in mind, the Flyers are choosing to let the rookie has a taste of the NHL and further his development in the OHL.

“The decision to send Jett back is something we strongly believe is the right path for him and his development,” Briere said in a release. “His work-ethic, preparedness and play during training camp and preseason was something we were extremely impressed with and felt he earned the right to make our roster and start the season with us. Ultimately, we feel it is more valuable for Jett to be put in the best possible position to prepare himself for an NHL career, and right now that is with his team in Guelph.”

Luchanko figures to be a likely member of Canada’s World Junior roster this year.

Last season, Luchanko scored 20 goals and 74 points in 68 games with Guelph. He also had two goals and seven points in seven games at the U18 World Junior Championships for Team Canada.