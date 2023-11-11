Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour

The Flyers faced off against the Los Angeles Kings one week ago in the back end of a back-to-back, just as they will this Saturday. The Kings handled business with a 5-0 victory.
On Friday night in Anaheim, the Flyers answered the Ducks’ 7-4 win in Philadelphia from a couple weeks earlier with a 6-3 win. Now, they can do the same against the Kings with a win on Saturday in the final game of their California trip and third game of a four-game road trip.
Game time is 10:30 p.m.
Travis Sanheim continued his strong start to the season on Friday night with a three-point game, including his second goal of the season in highlight-reel fashion. He now leads the team in points with 14 in 14 games.
Anze Kopitar had a three-game goal streak snapped in his last game, but enters Saturday with a five-game points streak and points in 11 of 13 games played this season. He scored in last Saturday’s win for the Kings over the Flyers.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was slated to start on Friday, but missed the game due to illness. He last played on Nov. 1, when he suffered a mid-body injury in the first period and had to leave the game.
Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Talbot continued his strong start to the season on Wednesday against Vegas, making 37 saves on 38 shots in a win. Prior to that, he made 24 saves in a shutout win over the Flyers last Saturday. Talbot is currently on a personal four-game winning streak, allowing just four goals in that time.
Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)
Kings Scratches: Viktor Arvidsson (injury), Andre Lee (healthy), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy)