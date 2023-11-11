Flyers

Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour

The Flyers faced off against the Los Angeles Kings one week ago in the back end of a back-to-back, just as they will this Saturday. The Kings handled business with a 5-0 victory.

On Friday night in Anaheim, the Flyers answered the Ducks’ 7-4 win in Philadelphia from a couple weeks earlier with a 6-3 win. Now, they can do the same against the Kings with a win on Saturday in the final game of their California trip and third game of a four-game road trip.

Game time is 10:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 14 2 12 14 Adrian Kempe 13 6 9 15
Travis Konecny 14 9 3 12 Anze Kopitar 13 7 7 14
Joel Farabee 14 6 6 12 Kevin Fiala 13 2 12 14
Cam Atkinson 14 7 4 11 Trevor Moore 13 7 5 12
Sean Couturier 12 3 6 9 Quinton Byfield 13 2 10 12

Flyers Kings Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim continued his strong start to the season on Friday night with a three-point game, including his second goal of the season in highlight-reel fashion. He now leads the team in points with 14 in 14 games.

Anze Kopitar had a three-game goal streak snapped in his last game, but enters Saturday with a five-game points streak and points in 11 of 13 games played this season. He scored in last Saturday’s win for the Kings over the Flyers.

Flyers Kings Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was slated to start on Friday, but missed the game due to illness. He last played on Nov. 1, when he suffered a mid-body injury in the first period and had to leave the game.

Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Talbot continued his strong start to the season on Wednesday against Vegas, making 37 saves on 38 shots in a win. Prior to that, he made 24 saves in a shutout win over the Flyers last Saturday. Talbot is currently on a personal four-game winning streak, allowing just four goals in that time.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Kings Lines

Kings Scratches: Viktor Arvidsson (injury), Andre Lee (healthy), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers held an optional morning skate on Saturday. In addition to Hart returning, Ryan Poehling is back in the lineup and Victor Mete makes his Flyers debut. Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula come out of the lineup.
  • Kings: No lineup changes are expected for the Kings.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (8.3% – 30th), Kings (19.6% – 17th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (77.8% – 17th), Kings (86.0% – 6th)
  • Recent History vs. Kings
    • Nov. 4, 2023: Kings 5, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
    • Cam Atkinson: 17 GP, 7 G, 6 A, 13 P
    • Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 1-0-1, 2.98 GAA, .913 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .931 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Owen Tippett needs three points to reach 100 for his career.
    • John Tortorella coaches his 1,480th NHL game tonight, passing Darryl Sutter for eight all-time in NHL history.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks

Author image Kevin Durso  •  11h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense
Author image Kevin Durso  •  22h
Flyers
Flyers: Frost Lineup Saga Clouds Rebuild Commitment
Flyers: Frost Lineup Saga Clouds Rebuild Commitment
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sharks Snap 11-Game Winless Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Sharks Snap 11-Game Winless Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Kings Handle Flyers in Rout
Flyers Postgame Report: Kings Handle Flyers in Rout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 4 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: West Coast Prep
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: West Coast Prep
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 4 2023
Go to top button