Flyers vs. Kings Preview: West Coast Prep

After losing several close games over the last week, the Flyers wasted no time on Friday night in getting on the board and establishing a lead they would carry the distance of the game. The 5-1 win in Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak and losses in five of the last six games.
Next up is a stretch of games against Western Conference teams that will ultimately take the Flyers to the West coast. Before that, they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Joel Farabee had two assists in Friday’s game against Buffalo to continue a strong stretch of games. He has points in seven of the last eight games, but Friday was his first multi-point game of the season.
Adrian Kempe enters Saturday’s game on a hot streak. Eight of his 11 points on the season have come in the last five games, including three multi-point games in that time.
Cal Petersen is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Petersen was recalled ahead of Friday’s game with the injury news to Carter Hart. Petersen makes his season debut as well as his Flyers debut with this start.
Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Talbot comes into Saturday’s game with wins in three of his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in that time. His last start was a 24-save victory over Ottawa on Thursday night.
Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Sean Couturier (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury)
Kings Scratches: Viktor Arvidsson (injury), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy), Jaret Anderson-Dolan (healthy)