Flyers vs. Kings Preview: West Coast Prep

After losing several close games over the last week, the Flyers wasted no time on Friday night in getting on the board and establishing a lead they would carry the distance of the game. The 5-1 win in Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak and losses in five of the last six games.

Next up is a stretch of games against Western Conference teams that will ultimately take the Flyers to the West coast. Before that, they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P
Travis Konecny 11 9 3 12 Kevin Fiala 10 1 11 12
Travis Sanheim 11 1 9 10 Adrian Kempe 10 3 8 11
Cam Atkinson 11 6 3 9 Anze Kopitar 10 5 5 10
Joel Farabee 11 5 4 9 Trevor Moore 10 5 4 9
Bobby Brink 10 3 5 8 Phillip Danault 10 3 4 7

Flyers Kings Players to Watch

Joel Farabee had two assists in Friday’s game against Buffalo to continue a strong stretch of games. He has points in seven of the last eight games, but Friday was his first multi-point game of the season.

Adrian Kempe enters Saturday’s game on a hot streak. Eight of his 11 points on the season have come in the last five games, including three multi-point games in that time.

Flyers Kings Goalie Matchup

Cal Petersen is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Petersen was recalled ahead of Friday’s game with the injury news to Carter Hart. Petersen makes his season debut as well as his Flyers debut with this start.

Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings. Talbot comes into Saturday’s game with wins in three of his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in that time. His last start was a 24-save victory over Ottawa on Thursday night.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Sean Couturier (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury)

Kings Lines

Kings Scratches: Viktor Arvidsson (injury), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy), Jaret Anderson-Dolan (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup from Friday’s win. Both Hart and Sean Couturier remain out and listed as day-to-day with injury.
  • Kings: The Kings did not hold a morning skate. No changes are anticipated to the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.8% – 28th), Kings (18.2% – 16th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.3% – 15th), Kings (82.9% – 11th)
  • Recent History vs. Kings
    • Jan. 24, 2023: Kings 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Dec. 31, 2022: Flyers 4, Kings 2 (at LA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
    • Cam Atkinson: 16 GP, 7 G, 6 A, 13 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Nick Deslauriers: 21 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
    • Scott Laughton: 12 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .931 SV%
    • Cal Petersen: 3 GP, 1-0-1, 2.98 GAA, .913 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny will play his 500th NHL game tonight.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

