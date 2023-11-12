Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings

The anticipated return of Carter Hart to the Flyers lineup was once again delayed due to illness. It put Cal Petersen back in the net to face his former team for the second time in a week.
Petersen made 35 saves, and Morgan Frost, who also re-entered the lineup earlier this week, scored his first two goals of the season in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
The Kings were in control of possession for most of the first period. Despite that, the Flyers were opportunistic to get the game’s first goal at 14:59.
Sean Walker blocked a shot, then got a pass ahead to Owen Tippett on a breakaway. Tippett went to the backhand and got the chance through Cam Talbot to make it 1-0 with his fifth goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Los Angeles.
The Flyers again weathered an early push by the Kings in the second before adding to the lead. At 6:26, Frost got on the board for the first time this season as his chance bounced off the skate of Jordan Spence and in to make it 2-0.
Frost struck for his second goal of the game at 16:30 of the period, deflecting a point shot by Nick Seeler to extend the lead to 3-0.
Before the period was over, the Kings did get on the board. A distance shot by Carl Grundstrom beat Petersen with 1:54 remaining in the period to make it 3-1.
Through two periods, shots were 29-15 Kings.
The Flyers added to the lead again at 7:04. Off a steal at the side of the net, Sean Couturier got the puck in front to Cam Atkinson for his eighth goal of the season to make it 4-1.
The Kings answered at 9:50, as Adrian Kempe scored off a failed clear by the Flyers to cut the lead to two.
Petersen finished the game with 35 saves in the win. Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss.
Frost, Tippett, and Walker each had two points in the win.
The Flyers finish up the four-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.