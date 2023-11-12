Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The anticipated return of Carter Hart to the Flyers lineup was once again delayed due to illness. It put Cal Petersen back in the net to face his former team for the second time in a week.

Petersen made 35 saves, and Morgan Frost, who also re-entered the lineup earlier this week, scored his first two goals of the season in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The Kings were in control of possession for most of the first period. Despite that, the Flyers were opportunistic to get the game’s first goal at 14:59.

Sean Walker blocked a shot, then got a pass ahead to Owen Tippett on a breakaway. Tippett went to the backhand and got the chance through Cam Talbot to make it 1-0 with his fifth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Los Angeles.

The Flyers again weathered an early push by the Kings in the second before adding to the lead. At 6:26, Frost got on the board for the first time this season as his chance bounced off the skate of Jordan Spence and in to make it 2-0.

Frost struck for his second goal of the game at 16:30 of the period, deflecting a point shot by Nick Seeler to extend the lead to 3-0.

Before the period was over, the Kings did get on the board. A distance shot by Carl Grundstrom beat Petersen with 1:54 remaining in the period to make it 3-1.

Through two periods, shots were 29-15 Kings.

The Flyers added to the lead again at 7:04. Off a steal at the side of the net, Sean Couturier got the puck in front to Cam Atkinson for his eighth goal of the season to make it 4-1.

The Kings answered at 9:50, as Adrian Kempe scored off a failed clear by the Flyers to cut the lead to two.

Petersen finished the game with 35 saves in the win. Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss.

Frost, Tippett, and Walker each had two points in the win.

The Flyers finish up the four-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 1 2 1 4
Kings 0 1 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Owen Tippett (5) (Sean Walker) 14:59

2nd Period

  • PHI Morgan Frost (1) (Tippett, Walker) 6:26
  • PHI Frost (2) (Nick Seeler, Travis Konecny) 16:30
  • LA Carl Grundstrom (6) (Trevor Lewis, Andreas Englund) 18:06

3rd Period

  • PHI Cam Atkinson (8) (Sean Couturier) 7:04
  • LA Adrian Kempe (7) (Quinton Byfield, Vladislav Gavrikov) 9:50

Game Statistics

Flyers Kings
Shots 26 37
Power Play 0/4 0/3
Hits 24 13
Faceoff % 44% 56%
Giveaways 6 6
Takeaways 4 3
Blocked Shots 20 12
Penalty Minutes 6 8
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour

Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour

Author image Kevin Durso  •  11h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  22h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 10 2023
Flyers
Flyers: Frost Lineup Saga Clouds Rebuild Commitment
Flyers: Frost Lineup Saga Clouds Rebuild Commitment
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sharks Snap 11-Game Winless Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Sharks Snap 11-Game Winless Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Kings Handle Flyers in Rout
Flyers Postgame Report: Kings Handle Flyers in Rout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 4 2023
Go to top button