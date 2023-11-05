Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Kings Handle Flyers in Rout

By the end of the first period on Friday, the Flyers had a comfortable lead and were dominating. All the while, the team waiting for them on Saturday night was enjoying the night off. The fresher Los Angeles Kings executed better and took advantage of multiple Flyers miscues from the opening face-off.

Two goals separated by 18 seconds in the first period set the tone, as the Kings rolled to a 5-0 win over the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Kings generated some quality opportunities early, but Cal Petersen was sharp to start. Finally, at 14:32, the Kings were able to break through.

Adrian Kempe managed to get his stick on a centering pass by Quinton Byfield, making it a 1-0 game with his fourth goal of the season. Just 18 seconds later, another goal for the Kings came on a redirection. Anze Kopitar tipped a chance from Matt Roy in the slot for his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-11 Flyers.

The Flyers pushed for a goal to get back into the game early in the second, also getting two power-play chances along the way. Unable to take advantage, the Kings ultimately made the Flyers pay on a later power play in the period.

At 16:01, Arthur Kaliyev scored as a loose puck came his way with space for his third goal of the season to make it 3-0. With just 15.9 seconds to go in the period, Trevor Moore scored from a distance to extend the lead to 4-0.

Through two periods, shots were 22-21 Kings.

At 6:31 of the third, the Kings added another goal as Blake Lizotte finished following a series of turnovers to make it 5-0.

Petersen finished the game with 25 saves on 30 shots in the loss. Talbot stopped all 24 shots for the shutout.

Byfield had three assists. Kaliyev and Moore each had two points.

The Flyers now hit the road for a West coast trip, starting on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Kings 2 2 1 5
Flyers 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • LA Adrian Kempe (4) (Quinton Byfield, Mikey Anderson) 14:32
  • LA Anze Kopitar (6) (Matt Roy, Byfield) 14:50

2nd Period

  • LA Arthur Kaliyev (3) PP (Byfield, Trevor Moore) 16:01
  • LA Moore (6) (Kaliyev) 19:44

3rd Period

  • LA Blake Lizotte (3) (Alex Laferriere) 6:31

Game Statistics

Kings Flyers
Shots 30 24
Power Play 1/5 0/4
Hits 11 20
Faceoff % 58% 42%
Giveaways 8 3
Takeaways 7 6
Blocked Shots 14 11
Penalty Minutes 8 10
