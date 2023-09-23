Flyers

Flyers: Staal to Be ‘Offshoot of the Coaching Staff’

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Marc Staal #18, Philadelphia Flyers Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The changes that were to come to the Flyers blue line were already starting on the final day of the 2022-23 regular season. That was Justin Braun’s last game in the NHL before retiring. 

Braun had returned to the Flyers for his final NHL season after being traded at the previous deadline. In a year that ultimately marked the beginning of a rebuild, Braun played in 51 games, not necessarily blocking the young talent waiting for a chance, while being a mentor in the locker room.

To fill that void, the Flyers signed Marc Staal in the offseason. With 1,101 NHL games in his career, including most recently a run to the Stanley Cup Final, the idea of playing for a franchise trying to build something and helping it grow helped influence the decision.

“Where they’re at and just looking at a way where I can help and be part of something where you’re growing it. Familiarity with Torts and knowing what’s expected of me coming in, just checked a lot of boxes for me,” Staal said. “I’m excited to compete again and come to an organization that has a ton of history and a lot of passion. Getting back into that type of environment again is exciting for me.”

There are a host of young defensemen waiting in the wings for the Flyers. With the departure of Braun, Ivan Provorov, and Tony DeAngelo came the arrival of Staal and Sean WalkerCam York still spearheads the group of young defensemen, with Ronnie AttardEmil AndraeAdam Ginning, and Egor Zamula all competing for spots as well.

Staal ‘Going to Be a Mentor’

Staal is going to be leaned on to help the defensive prospects take steps both on the ice and off it as a professional. However, John Tortorella, who coached Staal with the New York Rangers from 2009 to 2013, made clear that a veteran like Staal would not block kids from getting into games.

“He’s going to be a mentor. He’s going to be an offshoot of the coaching staff with some of the youth,” Tortorella said. “It’s a very young back end. Marc Staal is going to play a major role with them, even if Marc isn’t playing some games along the year. As I stated to him, he’s not going to get in the way of the kids. There’s going to be some nights he’s not going to play. But he’s going to be just as important in those nights and those days leading up to games that he’s maybe not playing in than he is putting the uniform on.

“I think once you get into camp and games, throughout the course of a season is when those types of things come about,” Staal said. “Whether there are questions or leading by example or certain things that go on throughout the year.”

‘The Best Part of Playing This Game’

Beyond the level of play it takes to reach the NHL and stay there, Staal can also offer the experiences of two Stanley Cup runs that came up just short, one with the Rangers in 2014 and last season’s with the Panthers. While that run made his offseason shorter than most, it’s an experience he wants to help young players understand.

“The older you get, the less time off you have is usually better. I just felt better going into this camp not having that much time off,” Staal said. “I feel good physically, mentally refreshed and ready to go again. I’ll take that every summer. It was so much fun last year and I just want to let these guys know that’s the best part of playing this game, doing stuff like that. It’s something to work for every day, and I’m excited to get that started.”

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Sean Couturier Cam Atkinson

Flyers: Couturier, Atkinson ‘Ready to Go’ for Upcoming Season

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 22 2023
Flyers
Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers John Tortorella speaks during a press conference after his team defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tortorella on Flyers Camp: ‘It’s a Land of Opportunity Here’
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 21 2023
Flyers
John Tortorella of the Philadelphia Flyers coaches against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on April 6, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Flyers: Dawn of Camp Brings Different Feel for Franchise’s Progress
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers GM Danny Briere
Flyers: Briere Speaks Ahead of Training Camp
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 20 2023
Flyers
A look at the practice pucks during warm-ups between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 26, 2012 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers News: Training Camp Schedule, Roster Announced
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 19 2023
Flyers
Emil Andrae Flyers
Flyers: Andrae Feels Ready to Join NHL
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 19 2023
Flyers
Brent Flahr, Philadelphia Flyers assistant GM
Flyers Rookie Camp: Flahr Discusses Flyers Prospects
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 18 2023