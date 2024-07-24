Michkov Appreciative of Warm Welcome, Ready to Help Flyers Win

The first time Matvei Michkov donned the Flyers uniform was at last June’s NHL Draft. The anticipation was that he would not again until his contract was up in the KHL. At the time, there were three seasons remaining.

But on Wednesday morning, Michkov wore the Orange and Black for the second time, as his official introduction to Philadelphia came complete.

“When we drafted him last year, we never thought this would happen,” Flyers GM Danny Briere said. “We felt we were in a position to be able to wait the three years for him to come. To have this opportunity is amazing. To get him early, at 19 years old, to learn under a coach like [John Tortorella] and the coaching staff that we have. I think it’s a great opportunity for him and for us to have him early.”

Michkov has already wasted no time upon arriving in the US and getting to work. He worked out at team facilities on Tuesday after arriving. Before Wednesday’s press conference, Michkov said he was able to get on the ice.

The goal for Michkov remains the same. His dream was to play in the NHL. That will be realized this season. But, at 19 years old, there’s a potentially long career ahead of him, and Michkov is already getting to work on working on his game every day to keep getting better.

That is sure to be music to the ears of Flyers fans, who are already in a frenzy over the arrival of the team’s top prospect. Michkov was aware of the excitement and wants to show the fan base exactly what he’s able to bring.

“It’s unreal how the fans are reacting, how welcome I felt here coming in,” Michkov said through translator Slava Kuznetsov. “At the same time, the main idea right now is getting ready to show really good hockey for the fans and play the best game I can play.”

The reaction from the fan base has cast a spotlight over Michkov. His face is all over billboards around the city. No. 39 Michkov jerseys have been available for sale since the day of his signing. That can create a narrative that Michkov is destined to be the savior of the team. Briere pumped the brakes on that notion.

“We don’t see him as a savior. That’s certainly not what we’re putting on his shoulders,” Briere said. “He’s 19 years old. He’s coming in to learn, to expand his game. We hope the sky’s the limit for him, but certainly we’re not expecting him to be the savior of this team. We’re building a team that’s going to have many pieces to work together. We’re hoping that he becomes one of them.”

In the meantime, the Flyers are doing what they can to make Michkov as comfortable as possible. Briere noted that having two months until training camp and the regular season get going will help with that process. The team will be providing a tutor to help improve his English. Briere added that re-signing Egor Zamula and bringing in Ivan Fedotov, two fellow Russian players, will also help.

Briere also spoke of the veteran presence in the locker room for mentorship. Briere spoke of players like Garnet Hathaway, Erik Johnson, and Nick Deslauriers. Johnson had said recently he had already reached out to Michkov on social media. Michkov said Wednesday that Sean Couturier had reached out as well. Briere said they showed Michkov video of a Deslaurier fight against the Rangers from last season.

“We told him it’s his new best friend coming in,” Briere said.

“It’s really comfortable to have somebody who speaks the native language on the team, but I’m getting more and more English, so hopefully soon I will be able to not just listen, but reply,” Michkov said. “I’m thankful for a warm welcome. Looking forward to meeting everybody personally.”

So now with the fanfare of Michkov’s arrival in North America complete, the focus is on hockey. For the Flyers, the goal is to have Michkov continue his personal development, while adding a layer of skill that could also benefit the rest of the young talent on the roster.

“Another level of skill. A few things have changed, but for me, it’s the internal growth,” Briere said. “Our younger guys are getting a year older, a little more mature. To add a player of his talent level is just hopefully eventually going to make us a better team. That’s why, where we are at in our timeline, it’s good timing to bring him in and expose him to our style of play.

“It’s a great break for us, for the organization, to have him early, to have him at 19. We all know that he’s gifted offensively, but he’s going to have the chance to learn under Torts to play the other side of the ice as well. That gets me excited that he’s going to get that base early on. I think it’s just going to make him better for the rest of his career.”

As for Michkov, he’s got lofty goals in mind for his role with the Flyers.

“Bring young blood to the team, put goals on the scoreboard, help the team win night after night so the fans can come and enjoy the games more and more,” Michkov said. “Help the team to basically win the whole thing.”

Michkov can certainly accomplish some of the goals right away. He’ll certainly inject youth into the lineup and has the goal-scoring ability. That could draw more attention, and enjoyment, from the fans.

The ultimate goal of “winning the whole thing?” That will take more time. But then again, Michkov wasn’t supposed to be here for two more seasons. Now he is. Maybe things in the process could change sooner than expected too.