Flyers: Michkov Brings New Hope to Franchise’s New Era

If you take a quick look around the Philadelphia sports landscape, it’s not hard to see how the Flyers tend to get overlooked. In the midst of rebuilding the franchise in a “New Era of Orange,” the remaining three major sports teams have sights on playoff aspirations and chasing championship titles in the here and now.

One main reason for that is that each team has that focal point on the roster. The Eagles have it with Jalen Hurts. The Phillies have it with Bryce Harper. The Sixers have it with Joel Embiid.

Tuesday happened to be the day players reported for Eagles training camp, a summer holiday of sorts around this sports-crazed town. But the Flyers may have had the biggest “touchdown” of the day.

Matvei Michkov has arrived in the United States, flying into New York and being escorted back to the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees with president Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere.

For as much as the Flyers could do without Michkov’s presence in the states – from confirming his release from his KHL contract, signing his entry-level contract in the NHL, and already advertising No. 39 jerseys with his name – the tangible feeling of Michkov actually arriving at team facilities, actually being here, finally made it real.

It also made the hope that Michkov brings more real too.

There is a fine line to walk with this hopeful dawning of an NHL career. Michkov’s dedication to arriving nearly two months before training camp will give him a chance to become somewhat accustomed to life in North America, to meet and work out with several teammates who have stayed in the area for the summer, and be in better position to succeed when the season begins.

But, remember that Michkov is just 19 years old and will face an adjustment period. As much as he represents hope for the rebuild to emerge with at least one superstar talent, he’s not going to be an immediate savior.

The key word there is immediate. Building a contender was never going to be about Michkov alone. There will need to be other pieces of the puzzle that fall into place before the Flyers are at that status again.

What Michkov’s arrival does is generate that hope. It puts a face to the new era that goes beyond the front office and coaching staff tasked with making it happen. It injects fresh blood into the on-ice picture. For the fans that bleed Orange and Black, the potential golden boy has arrived. For the casual fan who may be the most skeptical, chances are you will at least give the Flyers a look in October out of sheer curiosity for what Michkov brings.

The hope of Michkov’s arrival is in the stage that is being set. John Tortorella hinted at it early last season, when the Flyers were turning heads as an unlikely team holding playoff position. Briere and Jones both eluded to it this offseason, that when the dead money that kept their hands tied now becomes available, and the time to strike in free agency arrives too, Michkov’s presence could play a huge role.

This offseason wasn’t going to be one for moving the needle too much. Any significant movement was going to be what was moved out, not brought it.

Until the unexpected early arrival of their prized prospect became reality. That was the offseason splash. That was the move that represented hope for the future.

Michkov will meet with the media for the first time since signing with the Flyers on Wednesday morning, with Briere by his side. There will be a jersey presentation. Much like when the Flyers announced the “New Era of Orange” just over 14 months ago, it figures to be another spectacle.

After all, the face that represents the new hope of the new era just landed.