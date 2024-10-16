WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal

The moment all Flyers fans were waiting for took just 4:47 of the third game of the season. Matvei Michkov is on the board.

Michkov scored his first NHL goal to give the Flyers a 1-0 against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. It was a power-play goal.

Watch the 19-year-old rookie’s first NHL goal below:

UPDATE: Michkov scored again on the power play at 9:21 for his second goal of the game and his career. You can watch that below: