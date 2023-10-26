Flyers

Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back

Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back

The Flyers return back home on Thursday night for the start of a four-game homestand. Home ice has been a great place to be for the Flyers, who won both of their home games last week.

They face off against the Minnesota Wild, looking to rebound from the last-minute loss in Vegas to end their brief road trip.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Minnesota Wild GP G A P
Travis Konecny 6 5 2 7 Joel Eriksson Ek 6 5 4 9
Travis Sanheim 6 0 5 5 Kirill Kaprizov 6 2 7 9
Cam Atkinson 6 4 0 4 Mats Zuccarello 6 2 7 9
Joel Farabee 6 3 1 4 Ryan Hartman 6 4 3 7
Sean Couturier 6 1 3 3 Jake Middleton 6 0 5 5

Flyers Wild Players to Watch

Noah Cates has been sound defensively, but the offense had yet to show in the first four games of the season. In his last two games, Cates has three points, including his first goal of the season on Tuesday night in Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov has been lighting up the scoresheet to start the season. He has a pair of three-point games in his last four games, including a three-assist night against Edmonton on Tuesday.

Flyers Wild Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers on Thursday night. Hart was excellent in Tuesday’s game in Vegas, making 26 saves on 29 shots in the loss, but helping keep the Flyers in the lead throughout the second and third periods.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. Gustavsson made 24 saves on 28 shots in a win over Edmonton on Tuesday. Since opening the season with a 41-save shutout, Gustavsson has allowed 16 goals in his last three starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Wild Lines

Wild Scratches: Jared Spurgeon (injury), Matthew Boldy (injury), Alex Goligoski (injury), Frederick Gaudreau (injury), Daemon Hunt (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Emil Andrae was sent down to the Phantoms and the team recalled both Victor Mete and Louis Belpedio. Belpedio will be inserted into the lineup on Thursday. Mete will be a healthy scratch. No other changes are being made to the lineup.
  • Wild: Juhjar Khaira was called up and will join Minnesota’s fourth line. Vinni Lettieri is also added on the third line. No other changes are being made.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (5.0% – 32nd), Wild (17.4% – 16th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.0% – 10th), Wild (78.9% – 16th)
  • Recent History vs. Wild
    • March 23, 2023: Flyers 5, Wild 4 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Jan. 26, 2023: Wild 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at MIN)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • Cam Atkinson: 16 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
    • Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
    • Scott Laughton: 12 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 2-2-1, 3.76 GAA, .873 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

