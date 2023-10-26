Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back

The Flyers return back home on Thursday night for the start of a four-game homestand. Home ice has been a great place to be for the Flyers, who won both of their home games last week.
They face off against the Minnesota Wild, looking to rebound from the last-minute loss in Vegas to end their brief road trip.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Noah Cates has been sound defensively, but the offense had yet to show in the first four games of the season. In his last two games, Cates has three points, including his first goal of the season on Tuesday night in Vegas.
Kirill Kaprizov has been lighting up the scoresheet to start the season. He has a pair of three-point games in his last four games, including a three-assist night against Edmonton on Tuesday.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers on Thursday night. Hart was excellent in Tuesday’s game in Vegas, making 26 saves on 29 shots in the loss, but helping keep the Flyers in the lead throughout the second and third periods.
Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. Gustavsson made 24 saves on 28 shots in a win over Edmonton on Tuesday. Since opening the season with a 41-save shutout, Gustavsson has allowed 16 goals in his last three starts.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Wild Scratches: Jared Spurgeon (injury), Matthew Boldy (injury), Alex Goligoski (injury), Frederick Gaudreau (injury), Daemon Hunt (healthy)