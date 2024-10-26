Flyers

Flyers vs. Wild Preview: Minnesota Matinee

The Flyers finally showed signs of life in the last half of the game on Wednesday, but by that point, the damage had been done. The Flyers were unable to find the equalizer after cutting a 4-0 deficit to 4-3 in the third of a loss to the Capitals, their sixth straight loss.

Saturday marks the first game in a stretch of four of their next five on home ice, as the Flyers look to snap the losing streak against the Minnesota Wild.

Game time is at 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Minnesota Wild GP G A P
Matvei Michkov 7 3 4 7 Kirill Kaprizov 7 4 9 13
Travis Konecny 7 3 1 4 Matt Boldy 7 4 6 10
Scott Laughton 7 2 2 4 Mats Zuccarello 7 4 4 8
Bobby Brink 7 1 3 4 Marco Rossi 7 3 4 7
Cam York 7 2 1 3 Jake Middleton 7 1 4 5

Flyers Wild Players to Watch

Matvei Michkov added two more points in Wednesday’s game, including his third goal of the season. While Michkov has been a point-per-game player through seven games in his NHL, he has just one assist at home so far and is still awaiting his first goal on home ice.

Kirill Kaprisov is off to an excellent start this season. Kaprizov is fresh off a three-point game on Thursday night against Tampa Bay, including two goals. He has four straight multi-point games.

Flyers Wild Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson starts for the Flyers. Ersson made 25 saves on 29 shots in the loss to Washington on Tuesday. Since winning the season opener, Ersson has allowed at least three goals in all three starts he had made on the losing streak.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. Gustavsson is off to a hot start this season. He has a 4-0-1 record and has won three straight starts, allowing one goal in each. In five starts, he has allowed just seven goals on 145 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Bobby Brink (healthy), Jett Luchanko (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Wild Lines

Capitals Scratches: Jared Spurgeon (injury), Ryan Hartman (injury), Daemon Hunt (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: There could be some more line shuffling for Saturday’s game. Both Travis Konecny and Cam York are questionable for the game. Konecny was considered day-to-day, while there was no update on York. If York is not able to play, Erik Johnson would come into the lineup. If Konecny has to sit out, expect Brink back in the lineup.
  • Wild: No changes are expected to the Wild lineup from their last game. Jared Spurgeon skated with the team, but will miss his sixth straight game. Ryan Hartman was sent back to Minnesota to continue his recovery.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (24.1% – 11th), Wild (31.8% – 5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (89.7% – 2nd), Wild (76.9% – 19th)
  • Recent History vs. Wild 
    • Jan. 12, 2024 – Flyers 4, Wild 3 (F/OT) (at MIN)
    • Oct. 26, 2023 – Flyers 6, Wild 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • Sean Couturier: 16 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Scott Laughton: 14 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 11 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Egor Zamula will play in his 100th NHL game today.
    • Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
