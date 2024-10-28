Flyers Postgame Report: 3-Goal 2nd Lifts Canadiens Past Flyers

The ongoing search for stability on both the back end and in the crease continued on Sunday with a familiar result. Bringing up Aleksei Kolosov for his NHL debut didn’t change the result.

The Canadiens scored three goals in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie in a 4-3 Flyers loss at Wells Fargo Center.

The Canadiens had the better jump early and got on the board first at 10:42. Nick Suzuki was able to put home a rebound after a prolonged shift in the defensive zone to make it 1-0 on his third of the season.

The Flyers tied the game up at 17:24. Travis Sanheim fired a shot through a screen that beat Cayden Primeau for his second goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-9 Montreal.

The Canadiens got the lead back at 4:48 of the second. A shot by Logan Mailloux was going wide of the net through the slot, when it hit the shin guard of Brendan Gallagher and changed direction to find the net.

On their first power play of the night, the Canadiens extended the lead as Cole Caufield managed to beat Kolosov short side to make it 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season at 12:48.

With 3:59 to go, another Montreal goal made it 4-1. Gallagher attempted a slap shot from a distance, broke his stick, and the puck slid to Jake Evans below the left circle to fire home the one-timer.

Through two periods, shots were 18-16 Montreal.

The Flyers out-shot the Canadiens, 10-5, in a mostly uneventful third period. In the final three minutes, the Flyers started to make the game interesting with two quick goals. Sanheim added his second from the slot, then Travis Konecny scored after a wraparound attempt by Owen Tippett.

Kolosov made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss. Primeau made 23 saves on 26 shots in the win.

Sanheim had a three-point game. Gallagher and Suzuki each had a goal and an assist.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night, taking on the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Canadiens 1 3 0 4 Flyers 1 0 2 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

MTL Nick Suzuki (3) (Kirby Dach, Jayden Struble) 10:42

PHI Travis Sanheim (2) (Ryan Poehling, Garnet Hathaway) 17:24

2nd Period

MTL Brendan Gallagher (3) (Logan Mailloux, Josh Anderson) 4:48

MTL Cole Caufield (8) PP (Suzuki, Mike Matheson) 12:48

MTL Jake Evans (2) (Gallagher, David Savard) 16:01

3rd Period

PHI Sanheim (3) (Joel Farabee, Nick Deslauriers) 17:48

PHI Travis Konecny (5) (Owen Tippett, Sanheim) 18:17

Game Statistics