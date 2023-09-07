Flyers

Flyers News: Morgan Frost Reportedly Re-Signs for 2 Years

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Flyers training camp opens two weeks from Wednesday as players will report ahead of the start of the new season. The last order of business for the offseason came complete on Wednesday night.

The Flyers have reportedly re-signed forward Morgan Frost to a two-year deal, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The deal carries a $2.1 million cap hit according to CapFriendly.

Frost was the last remaining restricted free agent to be signed by the team. He scored 19 goals and had 46 points in 81 games last season. In 158 career NHL games, Frost has scored 26 goals and 69 points.

Frost was drafted by the Flyers with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Prior to joining the Flyers, he had 106 goals and 204 points in 257 games with the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL. He also played in 65 AHL games with 19 goals and 48 points.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

