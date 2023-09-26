Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Devils Steamroll Flyers Early

Kevin Durso
New Jersey Devils right wing Tyce Thompson (12) scores a goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the first period at Prudential Center. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

This past February, the Flyers played a game in New Jersey and lost, 7-0. While Monday’s preseason opener doesn’t count in the same way as that loss in February, the first period of the game provided flashbacks to that onslaught.

The Devils scored four goals in the first 5:50 of the game, rolling to a 6-0 victory over the Flyers.

New Jersey opened the scoring off a rush with Jesper Bratt setting up Ondrej Palat at 1:08. Just over two minutes later, Erik Haula was on the board to make it 2-0.

Just 70 seconds later, Tyce Thompson was able to pick up a rebound in the crease to make it 3-0. Finally, at 5:50, Alexander Holtz finished off a turnover to make it 4-0 New Jersey.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-5 New Jersey.

The Devils added to the lead just 2:01 into the second with a power-play goal by Timo Meier. That was all the offense in the period, as the Devils held a 24-11 advantage in shots through two periods.

Cal Petersen finished with 19 saves on 24 shots in his debut. Vitek Vanecek stopped all 11 shots he faced.

The lone goal of the third period went to Michael McLeod on a breakaway at 10:51.

Erik Kallgren completed the shutout, making 10 saves in the final 20 minutes. Felix Sandstrom made nine saves on 10 shots in the third.

Matt Brown led the Flyers with three shots on goal. Cam Atkinson was scheduled to play in the game, but was a last-minute scratch after feeling soreness.

Bratt had three assists for the Devils. Meier and Haula each had two points.

The Flyers have an off day from practice on Tuesday. They get back on the ice on Wednesday for their second preseason game on the road against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 0 0 0
Devils 4 1 1 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • NJ Ondrej Palat (1) (Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula) 1:08
  • NJ Haula (1) (Bratt, Santeri Hatakka) 3:14
  • NJ Tyce Thompson (1) (Shane Bowers, Cal Foote) 4:24
  • NJ Alexander Holtz (1) (Timo Meier) 5:50

2nd Period

  • NJ Meier (1) PP (Nico Hischier, Bratt) 2:01

3rd Period

  • NJ Michael McLeod (1) (Dougie Hamilton, Kevin Bahl) 10:51

Game Statistics

Flyers Devils
Shots 21 34
Power Play 0/3 1/4
Hits 13 19
Faceoff % 41% 59%
Giveaways 6 8
Takeaways 11 12
Blocked Shots 14 12
Penalty Minutes 13 11
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso


