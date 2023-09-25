Flyers

Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: First Impressions

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils

After four days of rigorous skating and competitive scrimmages, the Flyers are about to get the preseason underway. The first of six exhibitions will take place on the road against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at 7 p.m. at Prudential Center.

This marks the first chance to see players against the opposition. The first roster will feature plenty of familiar faces mixed with roster hopefuls that are expected to get a detailed look throughout training camp.

Flyers Roster

Forwards

  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 38 Matt Brown
  • 46 Bobby Brink
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 52 Denver Barkey
  • 56 Samu Tuomaala
  • 62 Olle Lycksell
  • 71 Tyson Foerster
  • 73 Elliot Desnoyers
  • 86 Joel Farabee
  • 89 Cam Atkinson
  • 91 Brendan Furry

Defensemen

  • 3 Helge Grans
  • 8 Cam York
  • 24 Nick Seeler
  • 26 Sean Walker
  • 36 Emil Andrae
  • 59 Oliver Bonk

Goalies

  • 32 Felix Sandstrom
  • 40 Cal Petersen

The headliners of the group are Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson. Couturier hasn’t played since Dec. 18, 2021. Atkinson last played on April 12, 2022. Both will play in significant roles, including power play, but will also see fewer minutes to provide opportunity for younger players.

There are also several players in the lineup that are not on the radar for the Flyers roster, but are being rewarded from strong rookie camp performances. Oliver BonkDenver BarkeyMatt Brown, and Brendan Furry are all among those players.

It also marks the first opportunity for roster hopefuls to make an impact on potential decisions ahead following the preseason. Tyson FoersterBobby BrinkElliot DesnoyersOlle Lycksell, and Emil Andrae are all in the lineup.

In goal, Cal Petersen will start and play the first two periods. Felix Sandstrom will play the third.

The Devils will open the preseason with split-squad action. They also have a preseason game on the road in Montreal scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday night. 

Devils Roster

Forwards

  • 10 Alexander Holtz
  • 12 Tyce Thompson
  • 13 Nico Hischier
  • 15 Shane Bowers
  • 18 Ondrej Palat
  • 20 Michael McLeod
  • 28 Timo Meier
  • 48 Brian Halonen
  • 49 Ryan Schmelzer
  • 56 Erik Haula
  • 63 Jesper Bratt
  • 89 Josh Filmon

Defensemen

  • 2 Brendan Smith
  • 7 Dougie Hamilton
  • 52 Cal Foote
  • 59 Daniil Misyul
  • 82 Santeri Hatakka
  • 88 Kevin Bahl

Goalies

  • 31 Erik Kallgren
  • 41 Vitek Vanecek

Vitek Vanecek will be the starting goalie for the Devils and also play two periods. Erik Kallgren will play the third period.

The rest of the Devils lineup is obviously veteran-heavy. The team is playing a split-squad on Monday, and many of their top veterans, like Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Dougie Hamilton, will all play in the home game.

Where to Watch

Monday’s preseason opener is not televised, but a stream will be available on the Flyers website.

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
