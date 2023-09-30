Flyers

Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Coming Back Home

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils

For the first time this preseason, the Flyers will take the ice at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. There has been clear progress made from Monday’s preseason opener and the bludgeoning the team took after four intense days of skating, culminating with a shootout win on the road in Boston.

As the team comes home, more of the likely final roster will be getting more ice time. The Flyers made additional cuts at camp before Friday’s game, and with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms starting camp on Sunday, more cuts are expected in the next several days.

To start the home schedule, the Flyers will face the team that they opened the preseason against, the New Jersey Devils. Game time is 7 p.m.

Flyers Roster

Forwards

  • 11 Travis Konecny
  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 17 Wade Allison
  • 27 Noah Cates
  • 38 Matt Brown
  • 46 Bobby Brink
  • 49 Rhett Gardiner
  • 56 Samu Tuomaala
  • 58 Tanner Laczynski
  • 62 Olle Lycksell
  • 89 Cam Atkinson
  • 91 Brendan Furry

Defensemen

  • 18 Marc Staal
  • 23 Ronnie Attard
  • 26 Sean Walker
  • 36 Emil Andrae
  • 50 Adam Ginning
  • 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

  • 32 Felix Sandstrom
  • 79 Carter Hart

Bobby Brink gets a second straight game on back-to-back days after a strong performance in Boston. Sean Couturier is back in the lineup for his second game of the preseason and Cam Atkinson will debut.

Defensively, there is a nice combination of veterans and roster hopefuls. Emil AndraeAdam Ginning, and Ronnie Attard are all back in the lineup to continue their push to make the team, while Rasmus Ristolainen and Marc Staal make their preseason debuts.

Carter Hart will also make his preseason debut and play the entire game in goal.

Devils Roster

The Devils did not have a morning skate on Saturday. A roster is expected to be released closer to game time.

The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of Philadelphia Flyers skates against Erik Haula #56 of New Jersey Devils of the New Jersey Devils at a preseason game at the Prudential Center on September 25, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Flyers: Observations Halfway Through the Preseason

Author image Kevin Durso  •  1h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) hugs goaltender Cal Petersen (40) after defeating the Boston Bruins in a shoot out at TD Garden.
Flyers Postgame Report: Brink Sets Tone in Shootout Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  13h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins 9-29-2023
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Last One on the Road
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 29 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) fights for the puck against New York Islanders left wing Eetu Liukas (57) during the third period at UBS Arena.
Flyers: Hathaway Excited for Flyers Process Ahead
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 29 2023
Flyers
Ryan Poehling #25 of Philadelphia Flyers scores a third period goal against the New York Islanders during a preseason game at UBS Arena on September 27, 2023 in Elmont, New York. The Islanders defeated the Flyers 2-1.
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall Short to Islanders
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 27 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Defensive Competition
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 27 2023
Flyers
Oliver Bonk #59 of Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New Jersey Devils at a preseason game at the Prudential Center on September 25, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Flyers News: First Cuts of Camp Announced
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 26 2023