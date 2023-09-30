Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Coming Back Home

For the first time this preseason, the Flyers will take the ice at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. There has been clear progress made from Monday’s preseason opener and the bludgeoning the team took after four intense days of skating, culminating with a shootout win on the road in Boston.
As the team comes home, more of the likely final roster will be getting more ice time. The Flyers made additional cuts at camp before Friday’s game, and with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms starting camp on Sunday, more cuts are expected in the next several days.
To start the home schedule, the Flyers will face the team that they opened the preseason against, the New Jersey Devils. Game time is 7 p.m.
Bobby Brink gets a second straight game on back-to-back days after a strong performance in Boston. Sean Couturier is back in the lineup for his second game of the preseason and Cam Atkinson will debut.
Defensively, there is a nice combination of veterans and roster hopefuls. Emil Andrae, Adam Ginning, and Ronnie Attard are all back in the lineup to continue their push to make the team, while Rasmus Ristolainen and Marc Staal make their preseason debuts.
Carter Hart will also make his preseason debut and play the entire game in goal.
The Devils did not have a morning skate on Saturday. A roster is expected to be released closer to game time.
The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.