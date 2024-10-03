Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Next One Counts

The final game of the preseason has arrived for the Flyers. While the preseason finale is typically a final look at what the NHL lineup could be for opening night, the Flyers opponent on Thursday is already gearing up for the regular season thousands of miles away.

With the New Jersey Devils already in Prague for the Global Series on Friday and Saturday, the final preseason roster will feature the team’s AHL lineup. The Flyers will mostly match that, bringing several players back up from AHL camp to fill out the roster, rather than dress many NHL regulars. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards

15 Olle Lycksell

18 Rodrigo Abols

19 Garnet Hathaway

27 Noah Cates

43 Oscar Eklind

46 Sawyer Boulton

73 Elliot Desnoyers

78 Jacob Gaucher

85 JR Avon

87 Garrett Wilson

90 Anthony Richard

91 Brendan Furr

Defensemen

3 Helge Grans

13 Adam Ginning

36 Emil Andrae

41 Hunter McDonald

59 Oliver Bonk

77 Erik Johnson

Goalies

35 Alexei Kolosov

82 Ivan Fedotov

The only NHL locks in the lineup appear to be Garnet Hathaway, Noah Cates, Erik Johnson, and Ivan Fedotov. Players locked in battles for roster spots, like Olle Lycksell, Emil Andrae, and Adam Ginning, get one more game.

While it’s no surprise that even Matvei Michkov gets a night off, it is a bit surprising to see Jett Luchanko‘s name off the game roster. That would indicate a decision about his place on the team could be a lot further along than anticipated.

Alexei Kolosov also gets another look in goal, after making seven saves on eight shots in a period of action on Monday.

The Devils roster for Thursday’s game is as follows:

Forwards

12 Adam Beckman

16 Nathan Legare

37 Justin Dowling

39 Mike Hardman

41 Jack Malone

46 Max Willman

48 Brian Halonen

49 Ryan Schmelzer

61 Chase Stillman

62 Kevin Labanc

70 Max Graham

75 Filip Engaras

77 Cam Squires

79 Samuel Laberge

83 Matyas Melovsky

Defensemen

32 Andy Welinski

33 Jakub Zboril

55 Mikael Diotte

72 Will MacKinnon

81 Jackson Van de Leest

93 Daniil Misyul

Goalies

60 Jeremy Brodeur

65 Isaac Poulter

Thursday’s game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NHL Network and is available on the Flyers Radio Network.