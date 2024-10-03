Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Next One Counts

The final game of the preseason has arrived for the Flyers. While the preseason finale is typically a final look at what the NHL lineup could be for opening night, the Flyers opponent on Thursday is already gearing up for the regular season thousands of miles away.
With the New Jersey Devils already in Prague for the Global Series on Friday and Saturday, the final preseason roster will feature the team’s AHL lineup. The Flyers will mostly match that, bringing several players back up from AHL camp to fill out the roster, rather than dress many NHL regulars. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:
Forwards
- 15 Olle Lycksell
- 18 Rodrigo Abols
- 19 Garnet Hathaway
- 27 Noah Cates
- 43 Oscar Eklind
- 46 Sawyer Boulton
- 73 Elliot Desnoyers
- 78 Jacob Gaucher
- 85 JR Avon
- 87 Garrett Wilson
- 90 Anthony Richard
- 91 Brendan Furr
Defensemen
- 3 Helge Grans
- 13 Adam Ginning
- 36 Emil Andrae
- 41 Hunter McDonald
- 59 Oliver Bonk
- 77 Erik Johnson
Goalies
- 35 Alexei Kolosov
- 82 Ivan Fedotov
The only NHL locks in the lineup appear to be Garnet Hathaway, Noah Cates, Erik Johnson, and Ivan Fedotov. Players locked in battles for roster spots, like Olle Lycksell, Emil Andrae, and Adam Ginning, get one more game.
While it’s no surprise that even Matvei Michkov gets a night off, it is a bit surprising to see Jett Luchanko‘s name off the game roster. That would indicate a decision about his place on the team could be a lot further along than anticipated.
Alexei Kolosov also gets another look in goal, after making seven saves on eight shots in a period of action on Monday.
The Devils roster for Thursday’s game is as follows:
Forwards
- 12 Adam Beckman
- 16 Nathan Legare
- 37 Justin Dowling
- 39 Mike Hardman
- 41 Jack Malone
- 46 Max Willman
- 48 Brian Halonen
- 49 Ryan Schmelzer
- 61 Chase Stillman
- 62 Kevin Labanc
- 70 Max Graham
- 75 Filip Engaras
- 77 Cam Squires
- 79 Samuel Laberge
- 83 Matyas Melovsky
Defensemen
- 32 Andy Welinski
- 33 Jakub Zboril
- 55 Mikael Diotte
- 72 Will MacKinnon
- 81 Jackson Van de Leest
- 93 Daniil Misyul
Goalies
- 60 Jeremy Brodeur
- 65 Isaac Poulter
Thursday’s game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NHL Network and is available on the Flyers Radio Network.