Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Defensive Competition

As far as first impressions go, the Flyers didn’t make a lasting one in Monday’s preseason opener. A 6-0 loss to the Devils was the end result on a night when the energy just wasn’t there after four days of intense skating and scrimmages.
The Flyers will send a primarily different group to face the New York Islanders in the second preseason game on Wednesday night, providing the next opportunity to add to the competition.
Four players are getting back into action after playing on Monday. Wade Allison was a late addition to Monday’s lineup after Cam Atkinson was scratched late. Samu Tuomaala and Brendan Furry are getting a second game in the preseason. Emil Andrae, who is expected to get a long look at camp, is also playing again.
Travis Konecny returned to the ice in one of the non-game groups. Atkinson and Cam York were absent from the skate.
Felix Sandstrom will start in goal and play the first period. Samuel Ersson will play the final two periods.
The Islanders are utilizing more veterans, but not as many as the Flyers saw against the Devils. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas, Adam Pelech, and Noah Dobson.
Ilya Sorokin is also likely to start for the Islanders.
The game is not televised but will be available to stream on the Flyers website.