Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Defensive Competition

Kevin Durso
Twitter

As far as first impressions go, the Flyers didn’t make a lasting one in Monday’s preseason opener. A 6-0 loss to the Devils was the end result on a night when the energy just wasn’t there after four days of intense skating and scrimmages.

The Flyers will send a primarily different group to face the New York Islanders in the second preseason game on Wednesday night, providing the next opportunity to add to the competition.

Flyers Roster

Forwards

  • 17 Wade Allison
  • 19 Garnet Hathaway
  • 20 Cooper Marody
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 25 Ryan Poehling
  • 27 Noah Cates
  • 44 Nick Deslauriers
  • 49 Rhett Gardiner
  • 56 Samu Tuomaala
  • 58 Tanner Laczynski
  • 60 Zayde Wisdom
  • 91 Brendan Furry

Defensemen

  • 23 Ronnie Attard
  • 36 Emil Andrae
  • 37 Louis Belpedio
  • 50 Adam Ginning
  • 95 Adam Karashik
  • 98 Victor Mete

Goalies

  • 32 Felix Sandstrom
  • 33 Samuel Ersson

Four players are getting back into action after playing on Monday. Wade Allison was a late addition to Monday’s lineup after Cam Atkinson was scratched late. Samu Tuomaala and Brendan Furry are getting a second game in the preseason. Emil Andrae, who is expected to get a long look at camp, is also playing again.

Travis Konecny returned to the ice in one of the non-game groups. Atkinson and Cam York were absent from the skate.

Felix Sandstrom will start in goal and play the first period. Samuel Ersson will play the final two periods.

Islanders Roster

Forwards

  • 10 Simon Holmstrom
  • 13 Mathew Barzal
  • 14 Bo Horvat
  • 16 Julien Gauthier
  • 17 Matt Martin
  • 26 Oliver Wahlstrom
  • 37 Ruslan Iskhakov
  • 46 Karson Kuhlman
  • 51 Brian Pinho
  • 53 Casey Cizikas
  • 57 Eetu Liukas
  • 75 Dmytro Timashov

Defensemen

  • 2 Robin Salo
  • 3 Adam Pelech
  • 7 Dennis Cholowski
  • 8 Noah Dobson
  • 34 Paul LaDue
  • 45 Travis Mitchell

Goalies

  • 30 Ilya Sorokin
  • 50 Kenneth Appleby

The Islanders are utilizing more veterans, but not as many as the Flyers saw against the Devils. Mathew BarzalBo HorvatMatt MartinCasey CizikasAdam Pelech, and Noah Dobson.

Ilya Sorokin is also likely to start for the Islanders.

The game is not televised but will be available to stream on the Flyers website.

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
