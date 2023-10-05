Flyers

Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: One Before They Count

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders

A more experienced roster took the ice on Monday night and secured a win over the Boston Bruins. With goals scored by Cam AtkinsonTravis Konecny, and Joel Farabee, it indicated a sign of things to come for the potential triumphs of the Flyers this season. While they may be few and far between, there is talent on the roster that could always swing a result.

Following the game, John Tortorella indicated that the lineup in Thursday night’s preseason finale against the New York Islanders could be close to the finished product that hits the ice a week later for the season opener. Sure enough, the roster is down to 25 players with one game remaining before they count.

Flyers Roster

Forwards

  • 11 Travis Konecny
  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 19 Garnet Hathaway
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 25 Ryan Poehling
  • 27 Noah Cates
  • 44 Nick Deslauriers
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 71 Tyson Foerster
  • 74 Owen Tippett
  • 86 Joel Farabee
  • 89 Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

  • 6 Travis Sanheim
  • 8 Cam York
  • 18 Marc Staal
  • 24 Nick Seeler
  • 26 Sean Walker
  • 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

  • 33 Samuel Ersson
  • 79 Carter Hart

The Flyers will have Tyson Foerster on a line with Sean Couturier and Joel Farabee, at least to start the game. Bobby Brink will not be in the lineup after playing in three games in four days following Monday’s result. Wade Allison is also not in the lineup.

On defense, the Flyers will get veterans Marc Staal and Sean Walker back in for another game. Emil Andrae and Egor Zamula are the two that will sit out Thursday’s finale.

Carter Hart will play the entire game in goal.

Tortorella did say that while there aren’t many roster decision left to be made, this lineup is not set in stone as the one that will be on the ice in another week for the season opener.

The Islanders did not have a morning skate on Thursday. Their lineup will be known closer to game time.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula (5) battle for position at Wells Fargo Center.

Flyers News: Latest Cuts Shed Light on Final Roster

Author image Kevin Durso  •  22h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal with with teammates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson, Konecny Score in Win Over Bruins
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 2 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Closing in on Decisions
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 2 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #192 – Play The Kids
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 1 2023
Flyers
New Jersey Devils center Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Postgame Report: Devils Down Flyers in OT
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils
Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Coming Back Home
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2023
Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of Philadelphia Flyers skates against Erik Haula #56 of New Jersey Devils of the New Jersey Devils at a preseason game at the Prudential Center on September 25, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Flyers: Observations Halfway Through the Preseason
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2023