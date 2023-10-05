Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: One Before They Count

A more experienced roster took the ice on Monday night and secured a win over the Boston Bruins. With goals scored by Cam Atkinson, Travis Konecny, and Joel Farabee, it indicated a sign of things to come for the potential triumphs of the Flyers this season. While they may be few and far between, there is talent on the roster that could always swing a result.
Following the game, John Tortorella indicated that the lineup in Thursday night’s preseason finale against the New York Islanders could be close to the finished product that hits the ice a week later for the season opener. Sure enough, the roster is down to 25 players with one game remaining before they count.
The Flyers will have Tyson Foerster on a line with Sean Couturier and Joel Farabee, at least to start the game. Bobby Brink will not be in the lineup after playing in three games in four days following Monday’s result. Wade Allison is also not in the lineup.
On defense, the Flyers will get veterans Marc Staal and Sean Walker back in for another game. Emil Andrae and Egor Zamula are the two that will sit out Thursday’s finale.
Carter Hart will play the entire game in goal.
Tortorella did say that while there aren’t many roster decision left to be made, this lineup is not set in stone as the one that will be on the ice in another week for the season opener.
The Islanders did not have a morning skate on Thursday. Their lineup will be known closer to game time.
The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.