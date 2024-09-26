Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Michkov, Luchanko Hit Home Ice

The Flyers started the preseason schedule with two games on the road. Three of their remaining five games are on home ice at Wells Fargo Center, including Thursday night’s action against the New York Islanders. This presents the first opportunity for fans to see Matvei Michkov on the ice at Wells Fargo Center. To this point, Michkov has only played in one rookie game in Allentown and a preseason game in Washington.

Thursday’s game comes fresh off the first round of roster cuts, trimming the roster from 58 players to start down to 44. There is still plenty at stake with five games remaining on the preseason schedule.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards

11 Travis Konecny

17 Jett Luchanko

18 Rodrigo Abols

19 Garnet Hathaway

39 Matvei Michkov

43 Oscar Eklind

44 Nick Deslauriers

48 Morgan Frost

71 Tyson Foerster

74 Owen Tippett

78 Jacob Gaucher

90 Anthony Richard

Defensemen

3 Helge Grans

6 Travis Sanheim

8 Cam York

13 Adam Ginning

36 Emil Andrae

77 Erik Johnson

Goalies

33 Sam Ersson

40 Cal Petersen

The two prospects with all eyes on them at camp get another look. For Michkov, this will be his first game at Wells Fargo Center. Jett Luchanko also gets another look. Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Cam York, and Sam Ersson will also make their preseason debuts.

The Islanders roster will be announced closer to game time.

You can catch Thursday’s game on NBC Sports Philadelphia or on the Flyers Radio Network.