Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Kolosov Makes His Debut

After two preseason games on home ice on Thursday and Saturday, the Flyers have a road back-to-back starting on Monday against the New York Islanders. If some of the recent preseason games have offered more of a glimpse at the NHL lineup, Monday’s lineup is more of the opposite, perhaps one final respite for most roster mainstays before going through the final preseason action.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards

  • 15 Olle Lycksell
  • 18 Rodrigo Abols
  • 19 Garnet Hathaway
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 25 Ryan Poehling
  • 27 Noah Cates
  • 43 Oscar Eklind
  • 46 Sawyer Boulton
  • 49 Rhett Gardner
  • 86 Joel Farabee
  • 90 Anthony Richard
  • 91 Brendan Furry

Defensemen

  • 3 Helge Grans
  • 5 Egor Zamula
  • 13 Adam Ginning
  • 36 Emil Andrae
  • 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
  • 77 Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • 35 Alexei Kolosov
  • 82 Ivan Fedotov

The big name in the bunch is the debut of Alexei Kolosov, who just reported to training camp a few days earlier. Kolosov will split time with Ivan Fedotov in Monday’s game.

The lineup for Monday also indicates another chance for several roster hopefuls. Olle Lycksell is coming off a two-assist game from Saturday. Offseason acquisitions Oscar Eklind, Rodrigo Abols, and Anthony Richard also get another look.

The Islanders roster for Monday’s game will be released closer to game time, but is expected to feature more veterans.

Monday’s game is not televised, but will be available to stream via the Flyers website. You can also listen to the game on the Flyers Radio Network.

Topics  
