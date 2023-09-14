Flyers News: Recchi to Be Inducted in Flyers Hall of Fame

For just the second time since 2016, the Flyers will honor a new inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame. On Thursday, the Flyers announced that Mark Recchi will become the 28th member of the Flyers Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony held on Saturday, Jan. 27, prior to the team’s game against the Boston Bruins.
“The Flyers Hall of Fame began with Ed Snider and our Flyers Alumni and has become so enriched to our organization that I am thrilled to see it grow with the induction of Mark Recchi,” Dan Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, said in a statement. “Mark’s 10 seasons with the Flyers were very special to our franchise and to the Flyers community as he was a part of so many iconic historic moments. We are all looking forward to January 27 when we can solidify Mark in our proud history.”
“As a teammate of Mark’s, I can ensure that no one deserves this exclusive honor more than him,” Keith Jones, President of Hockey Operations, said in a statement. “January 27 will be an outstanding day for our franchise and for Mark and his family as we celebrate all his Flyers accomplishments.”
“This is a tremendous honor and one I was not expecting to get the call for,” Recchi said in a statement. “My time in Philadelphia meant a lot, still means a lot, to me and I am very thankful to be the next inductee into the Flyers Hall of Fame. Thank you to Dan, Keith and the nomination and voting committees for this opportunity. I look forward to sharing this memory with my family, the fans, fellow Flyers Alumni and the entire Flyers organization.”
Recchi had two stints with the Flyers. He was first acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992, which sent Kjell Samuelsson, Rick Tocchet, and Ken Wregget to the Penguins.
In 1995, he was involved in another significant trade for the Flyers, being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens for John LeClair, Eric Desjardins, and Gilbert Dionne. The Flyers re-acquired Recchi from Montreal in 1999 for Dainius Zubrus and two draft picks.
In his first full season with the Flyers in 1992-93, he set a franchise record with 123 points in a season. In 602 career games over 10 seasons with the Flyers, Recchi scored 232 goals and 395 assists for 627 points.
Over the rest of his 22-year career, Recchi played in 1,652 career games with 577 goals and 956 assists for 1,533 career points. He won the Stanley Cup three times – with the Penguins in 1991, with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, and with the Boston Bruins in his final season in 2011.
In addition, Recchi also had stops in Tampa Bay and Atlanta. Recchi was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017
Recchi becomes the first induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame since Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet were inducted in 2021. The most recent inductee prior to that was Jimmy Watson in 2016.