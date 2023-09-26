Flyers

Flyers News: First Cuts of Camp Announced

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Oliver Bonk #59 of Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New Jersey Devils at a preseason game at the Prudential Center on September 25, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Following the preseason opener on Monday, the Flyers trimmed down the roster on Tuesday’s day off the ice. 

Five players in total were moved from the roster:

Forward Denver Barkey and defensemen Oliver Bonk and Carter Sotheran were loaned back to their junior teams. Barkey and Bonk return to the London Knights in the OHL. Sotheran returns to the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL.

Additionally, the Flyers released forward Jonathan Fauchon and defenseman Sam Sedley from their camp invites.

The cuts on Tuesday leave the Flyers with 52 players on the training camp roster. The team will play its second preseason game on Wednesday night, traveling to face the New York Islanders.

In addition to cuts, the Flyers also announced a signing on Tuesday. The team signed goaltender Carson Bjarnason to a three-year, entry-level deal. Bjarnason remains in camp after the first cuts, potentially to suit up in Wednesday’s game, but is ultimately expected to be returned to his junior team, the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL, before the end of camp.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
New Jersey Devils right wing Tyce Thompson (12) scores a goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the first period at Prudential Center.

Flyers Postgame Report: Devils Steamroll Flyers Early

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 25 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils
Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: First Impressions
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 25 2023
Flyers
Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the play on the ice during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers: Continued Progress Key for Cates, Frost
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 25 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #191 – Wide Open Competition
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers training camp
Flyers Emphasizing Scrimmages and ‘Safe is Death’ Message
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 24 2023
Flyers
Marc Staal #18, Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers: Staal to Be ‘Offshoot of the Coaching Staff’
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 23 2023
Flyers
Flyers Sean Couturier Cam Atkinson
Flyers: Couturier, Atkinson ‘Ready to Go’ for Upcoming Season
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 22 2023