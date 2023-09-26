Flyers News: First Cuts of Camp Announced

Following the preseason opener on Monday, the Flyers trimmed down the roster on Tuesday’s day off the ice.
Five players in total were moved from the roster:
Forward Denver Barkey and defensemen Oliver Bonk and Carter Sotheran were loaned back to their junior teams. Barkey and Bonk return to the London Knights in the OHL. Sotheran returns to the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL.
Additionally, the Flyers released forward Jonathan Fauchon and defenseman Sam Sedley from their camp invites.
The cuts on Tuesday leave the Flyers with 52 players on the training camp roster. The team will play its second preseason game on Wednesday night, traveling to face the New York Islanders.
In addition to cuts, the Flyers also announced a signing on Tuesday. The team signed goaltender Carson Bjarnason to a three-year, entry-level deal. Bjarnason remains in camp after the first cuts, potentially to suit up in Wednesday’s game, but is ultimately expected to be returned to his junior team, the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL, before the end of camp.