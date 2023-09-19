Flyers

Flyers News: Training Camp Schedule, Roster Announced

Kevin Durso
A look at the practice pucks during warm-ups between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 26, 2012 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Training camp is set to begin for the Flyers. On Tuesday, the team officially announced the training camp schedule and roster for the next several days as on-ice activity prepares to begin.

Wednesday will consist of pre-camp test sessions. Official on-ice activity will begin on Thursday with three groups taking the ice at one-hour intervals from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

From Friday through Sunday, the three groups will go through practice and scrimmage sessions at staggered times, starting at 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday of next week will feature morning skate sessions ahead of the first two preseason games for the game group and non-game groups. Tuesday will be an off day.

The full schedule is listed below:

Flyers training camp schedule

Additionally, the Flyers training camp roster features 57 players: 30 forwards, 21 defensemen, and six goaltenders. The roster is as follows:

Flyers training camp roster forwards

Flyers training camp roster defensemen goalies

All practices will take place at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ, and are free and open to the public.

Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

