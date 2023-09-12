Flyers Notes: Rookie Camp, Boucher, Michkov

Players officially return to the ice this week as the Flyers will kick off rookie camp. On Monday, the team officially announced the 25-man roster for rookie camp and the schedule of events for the days ahead.
The camp will open on-ice activity on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a practice at 11:30 a.m. The Friday and Saturday schedules are highlighted by a pair of rookie games against the New York Rangers rookies at PPL Center. Friday’s game will be at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday’s game will be at 5:05 p.m.
The team will have practice sessions on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday following the games. Sunday’s practice will be at 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday’s practices will be at 11 a.m. All practices will be held at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees and are free and open to the public.
The roster for rookie camp is listed below, courtesy of the Flyers:
With Keith Jones moving into the President of Hockey Operations role and Steve Coates retiring, the Flyers had vacancies on their broadcast team for both television and radio. One of those vacancies has been filled.
The Flyers, along with NBC Sports Philadelphia, announced that Brian Boucher will join the broadcasts as an analyst along Jim Jackson.
Boucher was a Flyers draft pick in the first round of the 1995 NHL Draft and had three stints with the Flyers between 1999 and 2013. Boucher started broadcasting nationally with NBC Sports in 2015. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2021. This past offseason, Boucher also signed on to be the between-the-benches analyst for TNT, also a role previously held by Jones.
Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of attention on Flyers first-round pick Matvei Michkov. With SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, Michkov was a healthy scratch for three of the team’s first four games and received limited playing time in his only appearance.
There has been a resolution to Michkov’s playing time, as the team announced that he will be loaned to HK Sochi for the remainder of the season. Michkov played 27 games with Sochi last season, scoring nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.