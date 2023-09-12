Flyers

Flyers Notes: Rookie Camp, Boucher, Michkov

Kevin Durso
Twitter
A view of the center ice logo of the Philadelphia Flyers during an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 2, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Players officially return to the ice this week as the Flyers will kick off rookie camp. On Monday, the team officially announced the 25-man roster for rookie camp and the schedule of events for the days ahead.

The camp will open on-ice activity on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a practice at 11:30 a.m. The Friday and Saturday schedules are highlighted by a pair of rookie games against the New York Rangers rookies at PPL Center. Friday’s game will be at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday’s game will be at 5:05 p.m.

The team will have practice sessions on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday following the games. Sunday’s practice will be at 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday’s practices will be at 11 a.m. All practices will be held at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees and are free and open to the public.

The roster for rookie camp is listed below, courtesy of the Flyers:

Brian Boucher Joining Flyers Broadcast Team

With Keith Jones moving into the President of Hockey Operations role and Steve Coates retiring, the Flyers had vacancies on their broadcast team for both television and radio. One of those vacancies has been filled.

The Flyers, along with NBC Sports Philadelphia, announced that Brian Boucher will join the broadcasts as an analyst along Jim Jackson

Boucher was a Flyers draft pick in the first round of the 1995 NHL Draft and had three stints with the Flyers between 1999 and 2013. Boucher started broadcasting nationally with NBC Sports in 2015. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2021. This past offseason, Boucher also signed on to be the between-the-benches analyst for TNT, also a role previously held by Jones.

Matvei Michkov Loaned to Sochi

Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of attention on Flyers first-round pick Matvei Michkov. With SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, Michkov was a healthy scratch for three of the team’s first four games and received limited playing time in his only appearance.

There has been a resolution to Michkov’s playing time, as the team announced that he will be loaned to HK Sochi for the remainder of the season. Michkov played 27 games with Sochi last season, scoring nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points. 

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #190 – Summer Show 2K23

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 11 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flyers News: Morgan Frost Reportedly Re-Signs for 2 Years
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 6 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #189 – Summer Battles
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 28 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Oliver Bonk puts on his sweater after being selected with the twenty second pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Flyers News: Oliver Bonk Signs Entry-Level Deal
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 21 2023
Flyers
Team ROC goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov (28) makes a save in front of Team Finland forward Harri Pesonen (82) and Team ROC defender Alexander Nikishin (57) in the third period during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium.
Flyers News: Fedotov Contract Valid, Questions Remain
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 14 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #188 – Emptying The Tank
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 13 2023
Flyers
Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo makes a save against Denver forward Massimo Rizzo during overtime of U-M's 3-2 loss in the Frozen Four semifinal at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Flyers News: Trade with Carolina Happens After All
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 9 2023